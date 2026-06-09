Thief Smashes Vintage Store Window with 'Hippy Crack' Canister, Steals £2000 in DJ Equipment

A vintage store owner in Shoreditch, London, faces a second burglary in eleven days, as a thief on a bike uses a 'hippy crack' canister to break a window and steal DJ decks worth £2000. The owner, Ben Whittle, who had been sleeping in the store since the first break-in, confronted the thief but was unable to stop him. Police are investigating both incidents with no arrests made.

A thief on a bicycle used a ' hippy crack ' canister to smash the window of a vintage store in Shoreditch , London, before stealing DJ equipment worth £2000.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows the culprit, wearing a yellow beanie, arriving at Bread and Butter Collections at 4:30 am on June 6. After failing to kick the door open, he used the canister to break the shop window and then leaned in to steal DJ decks and cables. Store owner Ben Whittle, who had been sleeping in the premises since a previous burglary eleven days earlier, heard the commotion and rushed downstairs.

He came face to face with the thief but was unable to prevent the escape because the door was locked and the keys were upstairs. By the time he got outside, the thief had already fled on his bike. Whittle described the incident as stressful and noted the unfortunate coincidence that the decks were small enough to fit through the broken window. He also mentioned that a carrier bag left in the window may have aided the thief's getaway.

The burglary occurred just eleven days after another break-in at the same store, where two thieves on bikes stole vintage clothing and bags worth £6000. Whittle believes the two incidents may be connected, as both involved attempts to kick the door open. The second burglary happened just days before Whittle was scheduled to open a new store on June 17. He is now considering installing shutters, which cost between £2000 and £3000, but is uncertain about the finances.

The stress of dealing with repeated crimes has taken a toll, forcing him to sleep in the shop out of fear of another attack. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating both burglaries at the Rivington Street location. A police spokesperson stated that tackling retail crime and repeat offenders is a priority, but no arrests have been made yet. They have appealed for information, referencing the incident numbers





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Burglary Shoreditch Vintage Store DJ Equipment Hippy Crack CCTV Retail Crime Metropolitan Police

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