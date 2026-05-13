Thief Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Beyoncé's Unreleased Music

Kelvin Evans has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing unreleased tracks and tour plans from Beyoncé's choreographer in Atlanta.

In a high-profile case that has gripped the music world, the legal system has finally delivered a verdict regarding the daring theft of Beyoncé 's unreleased musical compositions.

The incident occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, where a thief targeted the vehicle of the global superstar's choreographer. The perpetrator, identified as Kelvin Evans, managed to gain unauthorized access to an automobile that was parked within the relative security of a garage. Once inside, Evans did not just take random valuables; he seized two suitcases that held an immense amount of intellectual property and personal luxury items.

These suitcases contained two computers and several jump drives, which were loaded with precious, unreleased tracks by the music icon. Beyond the audio files, the stolen drives also held detailed plans for future performances and meticulously crafted set lists, which are essentially the blueprints for the artist's next major era of entertainment. Along with the digital assets, the thief made off with a selection of high-end clothing, designer sunglasses, and a pair of Apple AirPods Max.

While the thief may have felt successful in the moment, his choice of loot ultimately became his downfall. In a twist of fate that highlights the intersection of modern technology and criminal investigation, the Apple AirPods Max proved to be the critical piece of evidence. Police authorities were able to utilize Apple's 'Find My' feature to pinpoint the exact location of the stolen headphones shortly after the crime was reported.

This technological trail allowed law enforcement to track Evans with precision, leading to his swift apprehension. The irony of the situation is not lost on the public, as the very luxury item he sought to steal served as a digital beacon for the police. Following his arrest, Evans was charged with entering an automobile and criminal trespassing.

On Tuesday, May 12, he entered a guilty plea to these charges, acknowledging his role in the breach of security and the subsequent theft of the artist's private property. The judicial consequences for Evans have now been finalized, with a judge sentencing him to two years in prison followed by three years of probation. While the sentencing provides a sense of legal closure, the situation remains bittersweet for the artist's camp.

Despite the capture of the thief, the authorities have yet to recover the stolen computers and jump drives containing the unreleased music. This leaves a lingering cloud of uncertainty, as the whereabouts of the files remain unknown.

However, there is a silver lining: as of now, none of the stolen tracks have been leaked to the public or uploaded to the internet. This suggests that either the devices were secured or the thief was unable to bypass the encryption and security measures protecting the files. For Beyoncé and her creative team, the preservation of their artistic vision is paramount, and the absence of leaks is a major victory.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that high-profile artists face and the importance of digital security in an age where a single jump drive can hold a career's worth of secrets. The incident underscores the value of intellectual property in the entertainment industry and the lengths to which some individuals will go to possess it, while also demonstrating how the smallest piece of technology can lead to a criminal's undoing





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