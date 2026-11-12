Thief Jailed for Stealing Orangutan Statue at Garden Centre

Derek Lundgren receives 23 months for stealing an £800 orangutan ornament from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Cambridgeshire. The prolific offender was caught on CCTV riding away with the item.

Former resident Derek Lundgren has been sentenced to 23 months in prison after stealing a decorative orangutan statue valued at £799 from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea, Cambridgeshire. The 61-year-old was captured on closed-circuit television exiting the premises without paying for the ornament, which he secured across his bicycle handlebars before riding away. The incident occurred on September 7 when Lundgren pried open the automatic doors and made off with the head of the figure.

Details of Theft and Apprehension

CCTV footage recorded Lundgren walking out of the garden centre with the item held firmly in his hands. He then mounted his bicycle, positioned the ornamental figure across the handlebars, and cycled away from the scene. Authorities later located Lundgren, who resided in Sawston, and arrested him in connection with the theft.

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During legal proceedings at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, Lundgren pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. In addition to the current charge, he admitted to breaching three previously suspended sentences. This combination of offenses led to the significant custodial sentence imposed by the presiding magistrates.

Police Statement and Offender History

PC Denzel Boachie from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, who led the investigation into the incident, highlighted Lundgren's persistent pattern of criminal behavior. Boachie stated that Lundgren is a prolific thief who has continued to offend despite being granted previous opportunities by the courts to reform.

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The police emphasized that Lundgren's repeated offending has finally resulted in substantial jail time. Although the stolen statue was never recovered, its current location remains unknown to investigators. The case underscores the effectiveness of surveillance technology in tracking high-value items and identifying perpetrators.

Impact on Retail Security Standards

This case highlights the vulnerability of garden centres to opportunistic theft, particularly involving high-value decorative items. The ease with which Lundgren pried open the automatic doors and exited the store suggests potential security reviews may be necessary for similar retail establishments. The lack of recovery of the £799 figure serves as a stark reminder for businesses to implement stricter exit protocols.

Furthermore, the breach of suspended sentences adds a layer of complexity to sentencing, demonstrating how past legal warnings can accelerate custodial outcomes for repeat offenders. The 23-month sentence reflects the seriousness with which the justice system treats violations of previous court orders.

Comparison to Similar High-Profile Cases

The incident shares thematic similarities with a notable case in Darlington involving the theft of a large gorilla statue from an indoor market. In that March 2025 incident, Brian Rumley and Michael O'Brien were filmed struggling to carry a £399 ornament while passing beer cans back and forth. Police arrested them just minutes after the theft, leading to jail terms of 16 weeks and a suspended sentence respectively.

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Unlike the Darlington case where the item was recovered and the thieves were caught immediately, Lundgren successfully fled the scene in Horningsea. This distinction has implications for the investigation, as the recovery of the stolen good was not possible, leaving the victim with only a financial loss and no physical restitution of the property.