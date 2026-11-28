Everything Stockstill said after the Florida Gators beat FSU, 26-10.

Nov 27, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles' 2026 season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-10 loss to the Florida Gators in Tallahassee. Unfortunately, this has become a familar result for the Seminoles. The Gators have now denied Florida State bowl eligibility three times in the last five years .

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Florida State's defense showed up, but another putrid performance on offense and a disaster from the punting unit made it all for nothing. Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill holds his hat in the air as he walks down the field before kickoff. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.