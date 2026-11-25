After decades in Iowa, Jody and Jim Mansueto moved to Philadelphia to be near their daughters and grandchildren.

For 30 years Jody and Jim Mansueto lived in Pella, Iowa. There the couple raised two daughters in a 1913 Craftsman bungalow they restored.

“It was idyllic,” Jody said. Life changed. Their daughters, Allison and Anna, grew up, married, and moved to the Philadelphia area. So the Mansuetos now live in a converted carriage house in West Mount Airy , filled with furniture and art from their former Iowa home.

Also read Authorities find missing 7-year-old boy in Northwest Philly

Their living quarters are on the first floor with the second floor furnished for four grandchildren under age 4. The couple initially looked for homes in East Falls to be near the river. Jody is a rower. Jim wanted a place with enough square footage to have a primary bedroom suite on the first floor so they could age in place.

Jody wanted an upscale kitchen. In 2023 they purchased a Tudor style carriage house Anna found online. At 2,757 square feet, it met Jim’s space requirement but needed a total transformation. The building was constructed in 1902 to house horses — and later cars — belonging to the owners of the nearby Tudor mansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In more recent years its uses included a dance studio on the first floor with an apartment above and a children’s daycare run by nuns. A cross still tops the gabled roof over the entrance. Jim, an engineer experienced in working with architects, chose Kaminski Pew for the renovations. Kevin Kaminski is an architect and his wife, Alexis Pew, is an interior designer.

The duo replaced the spiral staircase with stairs that are easier to climb. The first floor now features a great room with a kitchen, living, and dining areas. The enclosed porch’s original stable doors open onto a bricked patio featuring a Campania fountain the birds enjoy, Jim said. There is a large closet-dressing room in the primary bedroom suite and a combined powder room and laundry.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, a bathroom, playroom, kitchenette, and deck for visiting grandchildren and their parents. Inspired by muralist Abel Macias, Jody covered one dormered bedroom with paintings of fantastical birds, deer, and flowers. Kaminski Pew extended original wainscoting to partition walls and retained original tin ceilings. Jim found a tin ceiling manufacturer in Missouri and hired a carpenter, Pete Brenneman, to install a tin ceiling in the foyer and make repairs where needed.

Brenneman also restored the red Dutch entry door. Pine floors on the second floor were refinished, and the first level’s oak floors were stained and refinished. Jody liked the contemporary light fixtures Alexis Pew chose and appreciated that the designer considered cost. Pew had three chairs Jody brought from Iowa reupholstered — two in green velvet, one in wooly textured white.

The dining table resembling an old beam was purchased from Showrooms 2220, an antique store in Port Richmond . A faux fireplace was installed as a focal point. Jim found the carved wood mantle on Facebook Marketplace. The abstract painting of an Iowa farm over the fireplace is by Grant William Thye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dictionary stand next to the fireplace belonged to Jody’s father, Jack Fletcher. The illustrated dictionary came from her great aunt, Geneva Chevalier. The bar on the other side belonged to Jody’s mother, Dona Fletcher. Jody grew up in Iowa, Jim in Indiana.

They were introduced by Jody’s cousin who worked with Jim at U.S. Gypsum in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The couple married in 1985. While living in Pella, Jim worked in sales and marketing for Pella Windows. Jody worked for nonprofits and was a project manager for an interior design firm.

The couple are now retired. Though Jim thought Kaminski Pew “would be a good fit” for the carriage house project, he was concerned the renovated structure would look like a warehouse. He was “pleasantly surprised” when Kaminski Pew made the once cavernous space homelike and livable. Besides the tin ceilings and wainscoting, they retained the numerous diamond lattice windows.

Graceful arches divide living spaces. Jody has happily adapted to her new neighborhood. There is a train station several blocks away, and a grocery store and a bakery are two blocks away. But the best thing about her neighborhood, she says, is that her two granddaughters and two grandsons are nearby.

Is your house a Haven? Nominate your home by email at properties@inquirer.com.