They Follow': Sequel to One of the Best Horror Films of the 2010s Gains Momentum with New Casting News

The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed 2014 horror film 'It Follows' is officially moving forward with Naomi Ackie joining the cast. Titled 'They Follow', the movie will be set ten years after the original and is slated to start production this summer.

The horror genre frequently sees successful films spawning sequels, and the 2010s standout ' It Follows ' is no exception. Initially announced in 2023, the sequel-officially titled ' They Follow '-has now moved into a more advanced stage of development.

Recent reports indicate that actress Naomi Ackie is in final negotiations to join the cast alongside Maika Monroe, who reprises her role as Jay. The film, once again written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, is scheduled to begin production this summer and will be set a decade after the events of the original. The first film, released in 2014, established itself as a modern classic within the horror community.

Its plot revolves around Jay, a college student who becomes the target of a relentless supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. The entity, which can only be seen by Jay, takes on various forms and pursues her and her friends with singular intent. The curse can only be broken by passing it to another person through intimacy. The movie was both a critical and commercial triumph, grossing over $13 million worldwide against a meager $1.3 million budget.

Its unique premise, atmospheric tension, and iconic soundtrack earned it widespread acclaim and a lasting reputation as one of the best horror films of the 2010s. The long-gestating sequel has been a topic of speculation for years, and the recent casting news solidifies its imminent production. Monroe has hinted that 'They Follow' will be even more disturbing than its predecessor, describing it as a '15 or 16' on a 1-10 scale of psychological disturbance.

This suggests the sequel will maintain the original's unsettling tone while potentially expanding its narrative and thematic scope. Fans of the cult classic have eagerly awaited any confirmation that the project was moving forward, and these updates confirm that the cinematic world of the entity will soon return to the big screen. The combination of Mitchell's distinctive vision, Monroe's return, and Ackie's addition points to a sequel that aims to recapture the original's eerie essence while exploring new horror territories.

The decade-long time jump offers a natural progression, allowing the story to examine how the characters have changed and how the curse might have evolved. The anticipation for this follow-up remains high, as audiences hope to experience the same palpable dread that made the first film such a memorable and influential piece of horror cinema





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It Follows They Follow Maika Monroe Naomi Ackie David Robert Mitchell Horror Sequel Supernatural Horror Cult Classic 2024 Movie News

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They Follow Sequel Moves Forward with Naomi Ackie in NegotiationsThe sequel to the cult horror film It Follows, titled They Follow, is advancing with Naomi Ackie in final talks to join the cast alongside Maika Monroe. Production is targeting a summer start, with the plot set ten years after the original. The original 2015 film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $23.3 million worldwide on a $1.3 million budget and earning a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.

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