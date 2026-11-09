They are last place in their own division — and a legitimate Super Bowl contender

The Green Bay Packers may be at the bottom of the NFC North, but quarterback Jordan Love has them surging.

The Green Bay Packers remained in last place in the NFC North despite beating the New England Patriots on Sunday. But that doesn’t mean anyone will be eager to play them anytime soon.

The Packers dismantled the Patriots in their Week 9 matchup, winning 45-27 in a dominant showing. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had an MVP-level performance, completing 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers’ defense also played well, picking off Drake Maye three times in the victory.

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“That was a total team victory,” Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said postgame. “Each phase contributed in a large way. ” Playing in a division in which every team has at least six wins has the Packers at the bottom of the NFC North. Yet they are every bit as dangerous, if not more, than some of the teams ahead of them.

Love is a major reason why Green Bay should be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender. While playing behind a questionable offensive line, Love entered Sunday ranked 10th in QBR and has been the league’s top deep-shot thrower. Love entered Sunday first in both passes of 20-plus yards and 40-plus yards, and he carved New England up with big play after big play.

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Love completed a 49-yard pass on the Packers’ second drive, a 43-yard pass on their third drive, and then a 23-yard strike followed by another 43-yard shot on Green Bay’s final touchdown drive before halftime. Coupled with Maye’s turnovers, Love’s passing pushed the Packers to a 24-7 lead after two quarters.

In the second half, Love completed throws of 28 yards, 33 yards and 39 yards before he was ultimately removed from the game in the fourth with Green Bay holding a 45-21 lead.

“I can’t say enough about the play of Jordan Love, he makes my job a hell of a lot easier,” LaFleur said. He added, in regards to his quarterback’s deep passing: “Those are low percentage throws in theory but he’s making them look high percentage. ”Love said he appreciated the aggressiveness of his coach’s game plan, commending him for continuing to dial up big plays.

Packers receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson deserve their fair share of the credit for the offense’s success as well. They each had at least 160 receiving yards against the Patriots. Watson caught seven balls for 171 yards and a score, while Golden added 10 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown of his own. Love is now on pace to shatter his career-high mark in passing yards.

He threw for 4,159 yards in 2022. At his current rate, he’ll throw for 4,945 if he plays in all 17 games. The Packers have been able to light teams up despite having an inefficient rushing attack. Green Bay entered Sunday ranked last in expected points added per rush, according to.

The Packers had only 485 yards rushing all season before Sunday’s win, fewest in the NFL and more than 100 yards fewer than the 31st-ranked Houston Texans.

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“He’s standing in there, he’s taking hits, and he’s still dealing the ball,” LaFleur said of his quarterback, adding that he would agree Love is playing at an MVP level. Bryson DeChambeau offers no regrets for joining LIV and no clear plans for his next step Meanwhile, the defense has held up its end of the bargain.

Green Bay went into Week 8 ranked in the top 10 in EPA per play defensively, and was ranked in the top seven against both the run and the pass. On Sunday, the Packers forced Maye into one of his worst performances of the season. After throwing only two interceptions in his last five starts, Maye threw for three alone against Green Bay. The Packers now lead the NFL with 13 picks.

There’s no question Green Bay has the talent on both sides of the ball to be formidable in the postseason, but making it there will be an uphill climb. The Packers came out of Sunday’s game in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFL, with the rest of the NFC North ahead of them, and two 5-4 teams who made the playoffs a year ago behind them.

Green Bay will at least have a chance to make up ground in the division next weekend, as the it will host the first-place Minnesota Vikings.

“We gotta be able to regroup,” Love said. “The mindset just has to be complete focus and preparation on Minnesota. It’s all about getting back to work. ”