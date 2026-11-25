Several weeks after the midterm elections, young Republicans in Tarrant County, Texas, are reflecting on their party's setbacks.

Robert Coe, center front, joins others as they listen to a guest speaker during a meeting organized by the Tarrant County Young Republicans at the Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

After Democrats swept Texas’ governor’s race and Senate contest for the first time in more than three decades, young Republicans gathered to ask what went wrong. Many called for a more serious, humble party focused on affordability and principles over Trump-style insults; others argued Republicans should become even more combative. Three weeks after midterm elections that devastated the Republican Party, several dozen of its more youthful members gathered at a brewery to sort through the pieces.

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The Monday meeting was organized by the Tarrant County Young Republicans, a local organization on the front lines of a national reckoning. Their last leader resigned shortly before the midterms because she couldn’t bring herself to vote for some of her party’s candidates.

Then their county, once a conservative stronghold, flipped blue.

“Everyone has someone to blame, and that finger is never pointed at ourself,” said Derrick Wilson, who heads the Texas Young Republican Federation, a coalition that includes the Tarrant County chapter. “So we’re going to have to get past that and figure out, what did we do wrong? ”Democrats won the U.S. Senate race and the governor’s office in Texas, their first statewide victories in over three decades.

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There’s no consensus about the path forward, but several people at this week’s meeting gave similar answers. Some are bored with “owning the libs” and put off by meme-driven political messaging that they see as flippant in the face of real challenges. Many felt President Trump didn’t follow through on his promises. And others gave similar advice to their party leaders: “grow up,” “take themselves seriously” and “be humble.

”The event opened with someone introduced by Wilson as a “survivor” of the midterms. State Appeals Court Judge Brian Walker, a Republican who won reelection, gave a withering assessment of how the party had stumbled down the wrong path with Trump-style belligerent politics led by the “loudest” and “craziest” voices. Robert Coe, a mustachioed 29-year-old in a black cowboy hat, murmured in agreement as Walker spoke.

Coe voted for Trump three times, and now gives the Republican Party an approval of 4 out of 10 after seeing little progress on affordability.

“Me and millions of other Americans are just tired of that, and we’re not seeing any viable solution to it,” he said. “It’s almost as if the people in power don’t even want to try and solve it. ” Coe, who still voted for Republicans in the midterms and was the one who wanted party leaders to “grow up,” has been put off by “the high school level name-calling, the infighting on an almost childish level.

” Citing Trump’s screeds against talk show hosts, Coe said “there is no decency. ” Another attendee who nodded through Walker’s remarks was Andrew Gochis, a 29-year-old coach and teacher who has worked in politics. He voted for a mix of candidates rather than just Republicans. He said Republicans had conflated being respectful and being weak.

The party has to “do better,” he said, at standing on their principles of deportations or opposition to abortion while also treating people such as immigrants or women who get abortions as “a human being that has value. ”“The Republican Party needs to get meaner,” said Stephen Nesbitt, a 26-year-old former U.S. Marine.

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“We need to get stricter, we need to triple down. ” He listed non-Christians, immigrants and communists as the “enemy. ” His view meshes with some who believe the Make America Great Again movement didn’t go far enough, but he was an outlier among those interviewed at Monday’s meeting. Wilson, the chair of the state organization, wants the party to “return to its roots” of “fiscal and social conservatism.

” He and the organization are currently in “listening mode” to be better prepared ahead of 2028, a strategy that he felt was missed before the midterms.

“Young people wanted to buy homes and start families,” he said, “then they look on the news and they see Trump say, ‘I don’t want housing prices to go down, I want them to go up. ’” Trevor Carr, 25, attended the meeting for the first time because he saw the midterm elections as a repudiation of the party’s old guard and he wanted to have a role in its future.

Carr didn’t vote in the midterms because he doubted Trump was going to fulfill his promises, and he wants to see a party less focused on loyalty to one man and one that clings more closely to an ideologically sound platform. While Carr said Trump’s approach was once helpful for shaking up the system 10 years ago, “it’s served its purpose, and it’s time to move on to be a serious political movement.

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