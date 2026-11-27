Here are the best Black Friday discounts we’ve found so far on our favorite gear.

. I’ve found the best deals on WIRED-tested items that we’d actually recommend, from a great gaming headset to a smart bird feeder. These discounted picks could be a low-cost upgrade for yourself, and they’d also make great gifts this holiday season.

These are the best Black Friday deals we’ve come across on the WIRED-tested gear we recommend—and that’s actually worth buying. All of these sales bring the price down to $100 or less, which is no small feat in today’s economy. Check back often, as we’ll update this guide with the best Black Friday deals under $100 we’ve found until they turn into Cyber Monday sales. ) Louryn Strampe.

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It’s crazy comfortable, breathable, and extremely light. The battery lasts for several days on a charge, it performs excellently in mixed audio situations, and it works as well as gaming headsets that are double its price.is handy to have around—set timers, check the weather, or play tunes anywhere in the house without using your phone.because it can keep your laptop, phone, and other gadgets powered up on the go.