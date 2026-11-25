These rising stars had a splashy, career-making year in Hollywood—and they all come armed with unique red carpet style to match.

, there’s been plenty of statement looks to take in throughout 2026. And while there were some notable A-list standouts this year—especially those on our annualrounded up the 10 breakout stars who had especially splashy, career-making years.

And better yet, these buzzy actors and singers all come armed with a unique red carpet style. Whether it’spress tour, these Hollywood names are making their mark with distinct fashion choices that make them stand out from the pack. star Anna Lambe was busy promoting the second season of her hit Netflix series this year—and the Indigenous star brought a unique flavor to the red carpets, working with stylist Nadia Pizzimenti. When she wasn’t busy championing Indigenous designers such as Jamie Okuma or Lesley Hampton, you could find her slipping into sleek Louis Vuitton leather pieces—and sitting front row at the show, of course .

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—but his personal style on the red carpet has been just as action-packed as the show. He and his stylist Fabio Immediato have been showcasing how cool, modern, and totally unfussy modern tailoring can be. Those tintedpress tour this year.

The star and her stylist Karla Welch have leaned into designs that are theatrical and extravagant—a perfect mood for promoting the film, given the Capitol in, but his red carpet style is less club-rat and much more sleek, sexy and refined. He and stylist Ilaria Urbinati’s go-to formula? Injecting classic-cut suits with more unexpected details. Like his bright red Dzojchen suit and polka-dot tie, or black Loewe tuxedo with a bright-yellow shirt and tie.

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It’s hard to give a timeless two-piece a more irreverent personality, but Calva has it in spades. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve come across a dance banger by Adéla this year. The singer has had a breakout year, thanks to her hits-filled album—so much so that she’s playing Coachella next year. And just as stage-worthy is her pop star approach to fashion. Working with stylist Chris Horan , she’s cultivated a signature look surrounding tight corsets, mini shorts, and of course, her bright pink hair.

), but the rising star is bringing some sleek attitude to the red carpet scene. He’s been working with stylist Jared Ellner , and his wardrobe for the spotlight centers around giving menswear classics a more youthful twist. Think: A suit vest worn with no shirt underneath, or a classic collared shirt with more than a few buttons unbuttoned. Fierce is fierce, honey..

The English singer won best new artist at this year’s MTV VMAs—and earned the same award nomination at the 2026 Grammys, no less. If one can describe her sound as raspy and powerful, her red carpet style can be labelled as just as soulful: She works with stylist Edie Rose to find looks that are sweet and slightly retro, pulling archival references pieces that give her a distinctive edge.to have a bold sense of style to match.

And he certainly does: The star, who is garnering early Oscar buzz for his role in this year’s, has been making the press rounds in striking looks all masterminded by stylist Luca Guarini. His casual little Marni V-neck sweater at theMen of the Year Awards! His sleek black Dior tuxedo at the Governor Awards! Get you a man that can do both.

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, your red carpet style has to be just as enchanting—and Samoan-Australian actor Catherine Laga’aia understood this assignment fully. While promoting her live-action reboot of the beloved franchise, the actor and her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn embraced the tropical, beachy feel of the film—with lightweight summery frocks that struck the right balance of red carpet appropriate yet utterly effortless. From the gauzy white laces to the summery polkadots, her cheery style is a breath of fresh air.

, we could simply not escape Nicholas Duvernay on our TV screens this year—not that we’re complaining about it. The star and his stylist Avo Yermagyan have subverted menswear codes to make the silhouettes and details just a touch more intriguing. A three-buttoned tan blazer from DSquared2? Check.

A plaid Wooyoungmi suit with a pop-of-red shirt? Check. Serious suiting swagger? Check-check.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more. He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...