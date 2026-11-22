Some states require license plates on both the front and the back. 22 states skip the front plate, plus Idaho doesn't require it if you don't have a bracket.

Few things ruin the aesthetic of a car more than an ugly front license plate. Car manufacturers like to design vehicles that catch the eye and, in many cases, slice through the air with as little resistance as possible.

Slap a big, ugly license plate on the front of a sports car, and it can throw off the whole vibe. This is why we're rather envious of those who live in U.S. states that don't require front license plates. There are currently 22 U.S. states that do not require front license plates, only rear ones. As of November 2025,.

Also read Alleged Venezuelan gang member pleads guilty in ATM theft scheme across 5 states

If the vehicle does not have a front license plate bracket, a plate is not required, effectively making Idaho the 23rd state where some cars don't need front plates. Nevada has a similar-sounding law, but it only allows you to skip the front plate if the manufacturer provides no means to attach one. Since the majority of states require it, manufacturers provide a way to mount it, so the"oops, I lost the bracket" excuse won't work.

The states that don't require front plates are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Utah most recently moved to a rear-only plate system at the start of 2025, and Alaska jumped on the bandwagon in 2022. This leaves 28 states that still require front and rear license plates , plus Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

On the flip side,Why don't some states require front license plates? There are several reasons why some states only require rear plates, while others demand front and rear plates. One of the key factors comes down to cost. Requiring vehicles to have just a single plate reduces the cost of manufacturing and distributing plates.

In ditching its requirement for front plates in 2020, Ohio said the move would save it $1.4 million each year, and Utah said eliminating front plates would save it $3 million. There's also the design aspect. We're not sure if lawmakers in rear-only plate states have considered aesthetics, but there's no denying that a car looks better without a front plate than with one.

Ugly plates can also interrupt airflow and cooling when positioned in front of grilles and air intakes. If positioned incorrectly, front license plates may also interfere with a vehicle's sensors, radar, and cameras that enable advanced driver-assistance systems. While it's easy to understand why some states don't like front plates, it also makes sense why some require them.

It's much easier to identify a vehicle with front and rear license plates in the event of an accident, especially a hit-and-run where a driver may flee the scene. Additionally, with two license plates, there's twice the chance that security cameras or will capture a vehicle's details, helping law enforcement.

Advertisement

Additionally, front plates make it easier for traffic cameras, security firms, parking enforcement officers, and electronic toll systems to identify a vehicle.