Looking for an Oura Ring 5 alternative? See how rings from Amazfit, Renpho, RingConn, Samsung, Circular and Ultrahuman stack up on price and features.

Oura's Ring 5 starts at $399, but that's just the hardware. To get detailed sleep, recovery and health insights, you'll need to pay $5.99 per month or $69.99 a year for a membership.

Without that subscription, you can only get three scores per day: Sleep, Activity and Readiness. With two years of membership, the base ring costs almost $539 before taxes, so it's a pretty expensive health tracker that can't even tell time. , there's still a lot to love about its slimmer design and weeklong battery life.

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However, some competitors monitor similar health data without the monthly fee, and others are much cheaper. We compared their current US prices, included features and independent reviews to see where those savings come with compromises.is priced around $161, significantly lower than Oura's entry-level ring. It monitors sleep, heart rate and recovery via the Zepp app, which can also integrate data from an Amazfit smartwatch. Helio owners can currently get Zepp Aura Premium for free.

There are some obvious compromises, though. The ring is only available in sizes 8, 10 and 12, and Amazfit rates battery life at up to four days. So while the price is tempting, it's only worth it if one of those sizes fits you. Another budget-friendly choice is Renpho's LYNX, which is $179.99 on sale from $199.99.

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It comes with a portable charging case, is compatible with iOS and Android and can monitor sleep, stress and activity, without needing a subscription. Unfortunately, hands-on testing has shown that the heart-rate data were not consistent during exercise, and sleep data were questionable too. Its app also provided little analysis of the data it gathered, so the savings are harder to appreciate when you're second-guessing the readings.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is priced at $199 and is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge, with heart rate, skin temperature and sleep monitoring without any additional fees. It comes with a charging dock rather than a portable battery case, while sleep apnea pattern monitoring is reserved for pricier RingConn models. If you're only interested in tracking your sleep without an additional monthly charge, those may be acceptable compromises.

, has a list price of $399.99, though Amazon has it currently listed for $324.99. The savings are down the road though, as Samsung doesn't charge a membership fee for its health-tracking features. It also comes with a charging case, as mentioned in. The issue is that it's Android-only and some Galaxy AI features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, so iPhone users can cross this one off their lists.

The Circular Ring 2 is priced at $349 and includes single-lead ECG readings, heart-rhythm monitoring and sleep tracking without requiring a subscription, though some advanced features demand an additional fee. Despite the impressive hardware, the software does leave a lot to be desired. Reviewers have found the app cluttered and slow to sync, though Circular has since released updates addressing connectivity issues. The company also cautions that its health measurements aren't intended for medical diagnosis.

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Lastly, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro is more expensive than Oura at $479. It comes with a charging case and free core health tracking, but some optional PowerPlugs cost extra. In, we noted that the detailed app and the battery life of about 10 days were good, but automatic workout detection sometimes failed to capture workouts. There's also legal uncertainty:in October 2026, seeking to block US sales of the Ring Pro.

An earlier patent ruling had already blocked imports of the Ring Air.