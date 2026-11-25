GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are 6-4 and lead the chase for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Which team will be th

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney returns an interception against the Rams in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are 6-4 and lead the chase for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.1.

Return of Micah Parsons The Packers will be getting the biggest lift imaginable with the return of Micah Parsons. They did well to win six games without him, with Jonathan Gannon figuring out a way to field a defense that is second in takeaways and fourth in yards allowed per play.

Also read Packers-Rams Monday Injury Report: Micah Parsons’ Return Had Ties to Rams’ Doctor

“He's one of the ones, for sure,” nickel Javon Bullard said. “I think it's only going to make us better, man. With 1 on the field, we're a better team. We're a better defense.

He's an unselfish player. He's a guy that really wants to win. He works his ass off, and you know he's going to make our team better.

“And, honestly, with him coming together, I think it's going to make us jell even more. He's going to up everybody else's game, you know? And we're going to up his game. I think that's what makes this defense special.

I think we really care about one another. We want to see each other maximize our full potential. ”The Packers rank 11th in sack percentage and fourth in pressure percentage. Now, they are getting back one of the marquee players in the game.

“It's similar to me in that you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect to win,” Rams star Myles Garrett told reporters. “He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center. He's smaller. He moves well.

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He has great get-off. He has supreme instincts. He really is the full package. ” He will face a tough matchup against the Rams’ unsung tackle tandem of Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon, who have allowed only two sacks apiece.

“Man, I would say I have no targets,” Parsons said on Monday. “The only thing I’m targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do. That’s it. That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better.

”Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against his best friend and former boss, Rams coach Sean McVay. That includes Green Bay’s win in the 2020 playoffs. The first four of those games were played at Lambeau Field. The fifth was at SoFi Stadium in 2024, with the Packers holding on for a 24-19 win as the Rams played without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

McVay is one of the best coaches in the league. And yet, for whatever reason, LaFleur has had his number.

“It’s a cool thing to have as many friends as we do from just us all growing up, pushing one another to be in leadership opportunities,” McVay said this week. “It's about the Packers versus the Rams, but I do have a lot of love for Matt. “Our friendship goes way back.

Before I met my wife and before they even had their kids, I'd go hang out with Bre and Matt in Reston Town Center and I was like the third wheel of their relationship. I was like the little brother. I love Matt, love Bre, love their family. It'll be cool, but we're trying to kick each other's ass, I know that much.

He's going to try to do the same thing. This is about the Rams versus the Packers and I'm excited for a good competitive game and, hopefully, we both stay healthy. ” As an important aside, LaFleur has gone against Aaron Donald three times. He had one sack, which represented the only tackle for loss in those games.

The Packers have worked their way through some key injuries this season, so they will have no pity for what the Rams are going through. Just like the 2024 game, the Packers will be facing a Rams offense that will line up without its premier receivers. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who have combined for 100 receptions, are on injured reserve.

So is Jordan Whittington, who had a career-high seven catches to pick up the slack for the Rams in the 2024 game. On the perimeter, the leading receiver is Konata Mumpfield, who has 14 catches.

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Next is Tutu Atwell with eight. If anyone can make it work, it’s quarterback Matthew Stafford. He’s got a fleet of quality tight ends, led by Tyler Higbee, who has 31 catches. Plus, he can lean on a stud running back tandem, led by Kyren Williams, who has 38 catches.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of who they want to be,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Sean, he’s as good as anybody in the business at what he does. They do a great job running the football. Obviously, when you’ve got an MVP quarterback, that presents its own set of challenges.

Matthew Stafford’s as good as it gets. And they’ve got other players outside of Puka and Davante. I think the tight end group is as complete as you can find in the National Football League. ” Complicating things even further for the Rams, starting center Coleman Shelton and starting left guard Steve Avila will be inactive.

The ability to get pressure through traditional means will be huge. There is no blitz or disguise that Stafford hasn’t seen. Green Bay with Parsons must win up front against a Rams line that will start two backups.

“You still got to try, but you’re not tricking Matt. That’s for sure,” Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said.

“Playing vs. this guy a bunch, he’s as good as they are. Timing, accuracy, knows where to go with the ball. They do a really good job of finding space for him, and he can fit any throw into any window that you want.

“Was just watching a bunch of tape with the guys. You think no chance he can make that throw and he makes them, so big-time challenge. I got a high opinion of Matt, and I think he’s one of the best in the business.

Then, obviously, Sean and their whole staff do a really good job with him. ” Stafford is aggressive with the ball. He’s thrown 10 interceptions this season – including one in four consecutive games. That could play into the hands of Green Bay’s playmaking secondary and deliver a game-changing play.

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008.

With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.