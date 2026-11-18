White cast, where?

in mind, leaving behind telltale white, gray, or purple casts. But today, the best sunscreens for dark skin blend seamlessly into the skin and dry down without a trace.

Part of the reason is the advancement of, sunscreens are becoming increasingly more elegant in texture—like those of our European and Asian counterparts—and offer stronger, more stable broad-spectrum protection. That’s all the more reason to apply sunscreen—because despite what a lot of people still believe, melanin doesn’t make you immune to the effects of sun exposure.

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“People with deeper skin tones can still develop skin cancer, experience premature skin aging, and develop significant pigmentation concerns from sun exposure,” Dr. Henry says. All to say: This isn’t just about sunburns. The most important thing is that you find a formula that you’ll feel good about applying daily.

“Both chemical andcan work well when they provide broad-spectrum coverage, have SPF 30 or higher, and are applied correctly,” Dr. Rodney says. Below, we gathered expert-approved, editor-tested, and Best of Beauty award-winning formulas that will give you the protection and glow that your skin deserves.while defending skin from UV rays. And it feels as good as it looks, with a formula that’s “lightweight and has a serum-like texture that absorbs quickly and leaves an invisible finish,” says Dr. Rodney.

It uses the brand's patented Cell-Ox B3 Shield Technology, which combines four chemical filters that offer broad-spectrum protection withleaf extract, a botanical extract known to defend the skin's top layer against sun damage. For a soothing touch, the formula also includes thermal spring water and niacinamide, while glycerin gives it its dewy finish.

"When it comes to sunscreen, I am always looking for a few things: SPF 30 or above, a dewy finish that doesn't look greasy, and a no-cast finish. This UVAir formula has all three. The packaging may look petite, but this tube has lasted me months. The tip makes it easy to dose out three fingers' worth of sunscreen for my face and neck every day.

When I wear this formula, I get compliments that my skin is glowing -- no foundation, no concealer, just sunscreen.

" “It feels very milky to me and smooth when I apply it. I've noticed its long-lasting impact now that summer's over. I have dry spots and hyperpigmentation, but paired with the La Roche-Posay moisturizer, it's been saving my skin. Thankfully, it goes a long way, and I always apply it to my neck and the backs of my hands.

”since they’re notorious for leaving a white cast, you’re in the clear with this one. Kate Somerville's HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops does use 24.5% zinc oxide, which is one of the highest levels of non-nano zinc oxide available on the market , to protect. Despite that, this-winning formula pairs it with sheer pigments, which give it a tint and help cancel out the white cast to leave skin with a seamless radiant finish.

This formula also uses ectoin, a deeply moisturizing amino acid, to nourish and soothe skin while it protects. , I usually run away from mineral sunscreen. Zinc? Ahhh!

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That's a surefire way to look purple. But this lightlyis a hard-to-beat option for darker skin; they often contain iron oxides, which “provide additional protection against visible light, which is particularly important for patients prone to hyperpigmentation,” says Dr. Henry. Isdin's Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 uses an advanced titanium dioxide filter, a finely milled form of titanium dioxide that spreads more evenly across the skin and partially shields the skin from blue light. Meanwhile,, a plant-derived retinoid alternative, helps gently brighten and smooth skin, while peptides support skin elasticity, smoothing the look of fine lines over time.

The finish is sheer and non-greasy—and is effectively undetectable on skin.

“Mineral sunscreens can sometimes be tricky on darker skin when trying avoid a white cast, but I was thoroughly impressed by the Isdin Suncreen's ability to blend into my skin seamlessly. It also provided a lightweight enough coverage that it didn't feel like it would be cakey if I wanted to add makeup on top.

As someone with combination skin, I try to find the balance between products that are too greasy or too drying, and this struck a balance and kept my skin looking fresh throughout the entire day. ”over the years for its hypoallergenic, lightweight, and highly protective formula. This dermatologist-loved SPF uses a hybrid chemical and mineral formula that's infused with 5% niacinamide, which helps regulate oil production that could otherwise clog pores and lead to blemishes.

Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid and lactic acid work to moisturize and smooth texture, leaving skin balanced and clear over time.

“When I first started working in beauty, this was one of the most highly recommended sunscreens from other beauty editors. So naturally, it wasn’t long before I tested it myself, and I’m glad I did. I won't lie and say that I wasn’t a bit nervous about the mineral hybrid formula, but I was pleasantly surprised by how it melted into my skin with an invisible finish.

The consistency is smooth and silky and doesn't feel too heavy on the skin. But the formula is still hydrating and leaves behind a glowy finish that I adore. Because of my dry skin, I would still pair this one with a moisturizer, but I still love that it doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy and doesn’t have a white or gray cast.

” It’s easy to understand why this would be a staple sunscreen for anyone with deeper skin tones—it's literally in the name. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 is a “that dries clear without an ashy cast and is a good choice for those who prefer a dewy finish,” says Dr. Rodney.

The brand’s debut formula is tried-and-true, Best of Beauty Award-winning velvety cream that’s infused with avocado, jojoba, and sunflower seed oils, along with shea butter; they work together to moisturize and soften the skin without leaving a tacky or heavy feeling. Its rich texture also leaves skin with a radiant glow.

“I remember the day I first opened this sunscreen and applied it to my skin. It felt like I was a part of a mini revolution.

“Here I am! Wearing a sunscreen that actually works! ’ It’s been a staple in my routine for years now, and even after testing tons of other formulas, it’s one I always end up going back to. It feels nourishing enough that even if I didn't pair it with a moisturizer, I could trust that my skin wouldn’t feel dry by the end of the day.

The finish is dewy but non-greasy and doesn't have a filmy feeling, so I don't mind reapplying it throughout the day. In fact, I look forward to it. ”will have you covered. Known for their lightweight, undetectable formulas that brighten, protect, and, of course, quench even the thirstiest skin, K-beauty sunscreens like Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ go above and beyond for skin protection.

This formula uses ingredients like cica, a beloved K-beauty ingredient rich in amino and fatty acids that soothes redness and supports barrier recovery, to soothe and hydrate dry, sensitive skin without clogging the pores. Green tea and sunflower oil also replenish moisture in the skin and help give it a fresh, dewy glow.

“I have been using this sunscreen for the last few years, and it has never done me wrong. While I have heard from friends that the glowy finish might lean a bit greasy, that has never been the case for my dry skin. I love how dewy my face looks immediately after I apply it, and the glow lasts for a few hours. When it wears off completely, I usually take that as my sign to reapply.

It is also one of the few formulas I’ve tried that doesn’t cause my sensitive skin to break out or leave a filmy residue. It wears a lot like a moisturizer, and I’ll never say no to an extra boost of hydration.

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”UV Essentiel Antioxidant SPF 50 has a glowy formula that blends skin care with sunscreen protection using a combination of polyfractionated ginger, an extract derived from ginger root that undergoes a multistep process to make it more potent—all the better to get its firming and soothing properties. Not only that, but ginger root extract is an antioxidant that defends skin cells against environmental stressors and helps to brighten dull, tired skin.

Meanwhile, Tahitian gardenia extract works as an emollient to lock in moisture and smooth skin for a soft, supple feeling. And, for people who don’t like the heavier feeling of thicker sunscreens, this one has the lightweight feel of a gel—but hydrates like a cream.

“I reach for Chanel UV Essential every morning because it melts right into my skin like a hydrating moisturizer, leaving no white cast behind. The best part about the formula is that it has a lightweight, dewy finish that looks great on my dry skin, but also layers seamlessly under my makeup.

However, the sunscreen is scented, but it has yet to irritate my sensitive skin or cause breakouts. It honestly feels like the perfect mash-up of UV protection and luxury skincare that keeps my deep complexion from looking dull. ” If you have oily skin, glowier sunscreens might leave your skin looking or feeling a bit too greasy. CeraVe’s Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 takes a different approach: It’s a two-in-one, oil-freewith broad-spectrum sun protection that leaves a more matte finish.

It has hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, as well as skin-identical ceramides—meaning they mimic the structure of the ceramides that are naturally found in the skin—to help restore and strengthen the skin barrier. TheWhat are the obstacles people with deeper skin tones face with sunscreen? Definitely, white cast.

For a long time, sunscreens didn’t cater to darker tones, which made it easy to buy into the misconception thatdon’t always offer shades that suit deeper complexions and different undertones,” says Dr. Rodney.

“The texture and finish matter because people are more likely to apply enough sunscreen and reapply it consistently if they like how it looks and feels. ” While cosmetic concerns may have kept people from properly using SPF in the past, the need for a good SPF is more than just what meets the eye.

“Sun exposure can worsen, and uneven skin tone, so finding a sunscreen that patients actually enjoy wearing every day is incredibly important,” says Dr. Henry.like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide have long been associated with a white cast. “These ingredients are excellent at protecting the skin, but depending on the formulation, they can leave a noticeable residue, particularly on deeper complexions,” says Dr. Henry. Chemical sunscreens offer an alternative, since they absorb into the skin and disappear.

“If avoiding a white cast is a priority, I often recommend looking forBut that doesn't mean that you can't use mineral formulas if you prefer. After all, mineral sunscreens are a great option for people with.

“Mineral sunscreens have come a long way, and many newer formulations use sophisticated pigment technology to create a much more elegant finish,” says Dr. Henry. , our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies.

In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us For our list of the best sunscreens for dark skin, we considered each product's performance across five primary categories: product ingredients and efficacy, packaging, fragrance, texture, and product wear. Every product was determined to have excelled in each category by our editorial team, which is composed of in-house writers and editors as well as contributors—along with special consideration from board-certified dermatologists.

To learn more information on our reporting and testing processes, read our completeA beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns,wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories.

We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.if the only testers we’ve solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it’s never been tested on curls?

We’re proud thatspans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet. Allure . She started her career working in fashion PR before transitioning into editorial as the beauty assistant at ELLE where she worked across the beauty and fashion verticals.

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