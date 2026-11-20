A new study points to where the holidays equal more baby-making.

, analyzed birth records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention across the 50 states between 2016 and 2025 to find out where theTo figure out the rankings, researchers compared September births with each state’s typical daily birth figures, looked at how this seasonal increase has changed since 2016, and factored in birth rates, creating a Holiday Baby Boom Index out of 100.

Following Texas and its index score of 84.2 was Kansas, which saw September births consistently rising 5.97% above average, and Louisiana, with an increase of 7.09%. While birth time alone cannot confirm when or why a pregnancy began, the study authors note, September was chosen because babies conceived aroundRounding out the Top 10 Xmas-rated baby booms were Mississippi, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

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While Kansas’s September births were 5.97% higher than the state’s typical average — a percentage rise that was smaller than that of other states — it had a high index score of 81 because its seasonal birth pattern has remained relatively steady since 2016, while many states have seen their September bump shrink.

“There’s something interesting about the fact that we can still see this pattern in the birth data year after year,” said OnlySearch CEO Lucy Mort. “Christmas and New Year’s are a time when people take time off work, spend more time with their partners and generally have fewer of their usual routines to worry about. It’s easy to see why that period might be associated with more conceptions, even if we can’t say exactly what caused each birth.

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” What stood out about the findings, Mort added, was how different the results were across the country.

“Arizona has the biggest September increase, but Texas takes the overall top spot because it combines a very noticeable seasonal rise with a relatively high birth rate,” she said. “It shows why looking at one figure alone doesn’t necessarily tell the full story. ” Despite evidence of Xmas baby booms, the September bump has become smaller in recent years, Mort pointed out.

“Birth rates have been falling across the US for some time, but it seems the timing of births may be changing as well,” she said. “That could reflect changes in people’s lifestyles, family planning decisions or a combination of different factors. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.