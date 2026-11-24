Thanksgiving, like many holidays, is a time of stress and angst, but it can be a little less stressful if you're high.

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Thanksgiving is a time for thanks, family, and turkey. USA TODAY CO. connected with Katie Speller, who is store manager and purchaser for in Springfield to ask about cannabis she recommends for Thanksgiving activities — like backyard football and the turkey dinner.

Whether you're gathering around the table, sharing laughs over old memories, or enjoying a laid-back evening with your favorite people; Speller says its smooth, uplifting effects keep the good energy flowing without missing a beat. A calming edge makes it easy to unwind and soak in the moment while still staying social, present, and engaged. It's the perfect balance of euphoria and mellow relaxation for a Friendsgiving filled with great company, good laughs, and even better memories.

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When was the snowiest winter in Springfield's history? Here's a lookFor the unsung heroes that get up extra early for all Thanksgiving prep and that may need some extra motivation:An energetic, uplifting high with a focused edge. The experience feels bright and motivating, making it a natural fit for staying engaged and keeping the ball rolling, Speller said.

Cannect Wellness / Roam - Wifey #2Made for those crisp fall afternoons spent tossing the football around the backyard with family, sharing laughs, and turning friendly competition into unforgettable memories. Speller says to expect a giddy, upbeat buzz that keeps the jokes flowing, the smiles coming, and everyone talking a little trash between touchdowns. Its creative spark brings out playful energy, whether you're dreaming up trick plays or celebrating that questionable one-handed catch.

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As the game winds down and the Thanksgiving feast gets closer, the uplifting buzz eases into a mellow, feel-good calm, leaving you relaxed, clear-headed, and soaking in the good company. For those who may be feeling a little more anxious this time of year:Speller says it is meant to be mood elevating while gently calming the mind. Good for easing stress and staying present and relaxed.

Nomad - Fugazi Funk Heavy behind the eyes and calming to the body, also brings on some serious munchies — the kind that have you raiding the kitchen and suddenly making snacks your top priority. Flavor and aroma:Pungent funk, heavy diesel, and gas, Earthy undertones, musk, and sweet, creamy vanilla. Speller says this strain is body forward and deeply relaxing, known for easing physical tension, brightening mood, and inducing a heavy, sleepy sedation.

If the food coma doesn't put you down, Lights Out sure will. Tom Ackerman covers breaking news and trending news along with general news for the Springfield State Journal-Register. He can be reached at tackerman@usatodayco.com