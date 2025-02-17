These Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These 15 Products!

From a Disney-themed pet rock to a weighted blanket that feels like a hug, these products are making waves online. Check out what everyone is buzzing about!

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.These deals won't last forever, so make sure you snag the goods before they disappear from your cart and your sale-loving heart.'I bought this vacuum cleaner to clean the carpet in my house, and honestly, I didn't expect much.

I even kept the box in case I had to return it. But it turned out to be amazing! The scent is lovely, and it gives you an idea of which product to buy in the future. In my experience,'Noise cancelling is awesome! Battery life for being so tiny is great at 5 hours (depending on if using noise cancelling or not). They fit comfortably and have great audio quality.' —I personally bought because this appeals DEEPLY to my Tamagotchi ways, but with the 21st-century twist of the little characters interacting with the motion of the box, too. Also a great gift option for the Disney fanatics, desk pet enthusiasts, or the kid in your life who needs their own touchstone small tech toy to look back fondly on from their future.in the one pod, including Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and fan favorites from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Disney’s Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and more!'I purchased this product because of it having the Disney theme and characters, mainly Mickey Mouse. I believe that the young and old will enjoy playing w/the Bitzee. I liked being able to interact w/the Disney characters and playing the games for some of the characters. I think it's also neat that once you have unlocked the 30 characters, you can reset the Bitzee and start over again! I'm really enjoying playing w/my Bitzee!' —'Wonderful 15-pound weighted blanket! Velvety on one side, smooth on the other side. Lovely shade of beige and quilted! Love the cutout to fit around the neck and slits for arms/hands while working on a project or laptop! Well planned convenience.' —elegant vibes. This one looks sleek and futuristic with the pull-top feature that allows you to bring the perfect-temp towels up to you!'My mom was always complaining about how cold she was in her nursing home. I was trying to find something for Christmas but was limited. This was perfect. We can warm up her thick socks, blankets, and gowns. It's rather large and seems to be a perfect size.' —because we all deserve Sonic-quality drinks from the comfort of our kitchens. We have one of these at the house where we do family gatherings, and it never fails to have a little crowd of people around it fighting for the ice shovel because it just ~adds something~ to a beverage to have not-square ice cubes, you know?'This ice maker is well-made, easy to clean with the self-clean option, and produces quality ice cubes throughout the day. It’s only noisy when making the cubes, unlike the two other name brand ice makers I had that rattled and whined overnight then eventually stopped working!' —— your plants called, they said put this in the cart. With full spectrum UV, these lights are perfect no matter the stage of growth your plants are currently experiencing plus, they're completely adjustable!'This lamp did the job. I like that each lamp is flexible, so I could raise the lamps independently as my seedlings grew.' —The kitchen knife block set includes an 8' chef knife, an 8' bread knife, a 7' Santoku knife, a 5' utility knife, a 3.5' paring knife, six 4.5' steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening steel, and a hardwood knife block.'I read many positive reviews of this set of knives, and once I receive them, I must agree. I've been using them daily for a few weeks, and they're very durable. The handles on the knives are particularly good; they are comfortable to hold, and the blades make it easy to work on slicing and dicing vegetables. I highly recommend them.' —immediately kidnapped them and declared them'better than the Airpods Max'. We're now sharing custody of the A+ sound quality headphones, their BRILLIANTLY designed case with a lil' magnet to hold the pouch of chargers and aux cords, and the general lightness of being *and* product. (Seriously, I forget these things are on my head between their near-weightlessness and their 💯 sound cancellation.)to do Big Kid Work From Home Things. Either way, the adjustable headrest and footrest will make sure you don't end your chair time with a weird crick in your neck.'This was a Christmas gift for my 10-year-old asking for a new gaming chair. It reclines to nearly 180 degrees, and it even has a footrest at the bottom. In all, I'd recommend!' —'I absolutely LOVE this set of pots and pans! They heat up evenly, they are the easiest to clean, and food practically ice skates on the surface of them! It also doesn't hurt that they come in race car red! You don't know how hard it is to find a cook set in red these days.





