These Researchers Would Be in Africa Fighting Ebola—but Trump Cut Their Funding

The Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases were launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. The group lost its funding under Trump in part due to conspiracy theories.

in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, a vital network of research centers has been unable to help on the ground. The reason: The Trump administration slashed its funding last year, in part due to conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19.

, the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases Network was conducting research into viruses that emerge from wildlife and spill over to people, including the family of viruses that Ebola belongs to. The network operated 10 sites around the world where these types of disease outbreaks are likely to occur, including in Central and East Africa.

(The network was also researchingNIH provided CREID with approximately $82 million in funding over five years, and its funding was up for renewal in 2025. But last June, the centersstating that their research had been deemed “unsafe for Americans and not a good use of taxpayer funding,” and that the agency’s priorities no longer supported the network.

“That reason is pretty rich, right? Because that was really the kind of pandemic preparedness research that we need to do,” says Kristian Andersen, an evolutionary virologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, who led one of the two CREID centers in West Africa. Andersen was involved in developing diagnostics and conducted genomic sequencing of Ebola virus genomes during past outbreaks to learn how the virus was evolving and spreading.

He doesn’t have NIH funding to do that kind of work now. He says he is talking to colleagues in the DRC and reviewing data about the outbreak, but isn’t able to offer support with testing or sequencing.

“We sit here in San Diego and see this unfold,” he says. "The whole network would have mobilized," says Robert Garry, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane Medical School, who led the center with Andersen. The CREID centers were involved in developing reagents and diagnostic tests, which have been lacking on the ground in the DRC.

Public health agencies failed to spot early infections because the tests used were designed to detect the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, which was responsible for previous outbreaks in the DRC. The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus. CREID was likely a target because of its loose connections to the Covid-19 lab-leak theory espoused by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. One of its originalNeither the HHS nor the White House responded to a request for comment.

Andersen’s center in West Africa was focused on Ebola virus and Lassa virus. Another CREID site in Nairobi, Kenya, focused on other infectious diseases, but it played a key role in responding to ain Uganda. And its former leader says it would have been part of the response this time around, and would have drawn on research from other centers in the network.

“We had active studies there. We were covering Eastern and Central Africa. We would have been there,” says M. Kariuki Njenga, a virologist at Washington State University who led the CREID center in Eastern and Central Africa. CREID centers worked with local collaborators to boost disease surveillance and provide support for outbreak investigations.

During the 2022 outbreak, rapid detection of cases and effective contact tracing led to Uganda declaring the outbreak over just four months after it began.for at least 1,000 suspected cases and 238 suspected deaths in the DRC, with seven confirmed cases, including one death, in neighboring Uganda. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has expressed concern over the speed at which the outbreak is growing.

“We are urgently scaling up operations,” he said this week during an online meeting of the African Union, “but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us. ”is a staff writer at WIRED, covering biotechnology. Previously, she was an MIT Knight Science Journalism project fellow and a staff writer covering biotechnology at Medium's OneZero. Before that, she served as an associate editor at MIT Technology Review, where she wrote about biomedicine.

Her stories have also ... One health provider who works on the ground says that basic medical equipment like masks and hand sanitizers are in short supply due to funding cuts. Since 2023, Moderna and Korea University have been developing a new mRNA vaccine for hantavirus. The work has been promising so far, but a finished product isn't likely coming any time soon.

A University of Nebraska lab has developed a test that can detect the virus before symptoms become severe. Now, it's ready to start testing those returning to the US after a cruise outbreak. Here’s What You Need to Know About the Hantavirus While the outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic is concerning, the virus isn’t easily transmitted through casual contact.

There are no confirmed cases in the US, but 41 people who were potentially exposed to the Andes virus are in quarantine or being monitored for symptoms. The work of Peter Aaby and Christine Stabell Benn has long been controversial. Until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became US health policy chief, most vaccine scientists tended to ignore it. Now they can’t.

At WIRED Health, British surgeon Ara Darzi said AI is set to transform the diagnosis and treatment of drug-resistant infections. But a lack of incentives means innovation may not reach patients. Meet Rassvet, Russia’s Answer to Starlink With the launch of the first 16 satellites, Russia begins construction of a network for satellite internet that aims to cover the entire country by 2030. But getting there won’t be easy.

From claims of an Israeli false flag to efforts to sell ivermectin, influencers and grifters are using lessons learned from Covid-19 to push their baseless conspiracy theories. CAR-T cell therapy is already a potent treatment for certain cancers. Now, a small study is showing early promise for managing HIV.





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