Chefs and food personalities offer inventive recipes to use up Thanksgiving leftovers, from turkey smash burgers and soups to pie milkshakes and pot pies.

Chefs and food personalities are sharing creative ways to use Thanksgiving leftovers, from turkey smash burgers to pie milkshakes. The recipes aim to help home cooks overwhelmed by a fridge full of extra food after the holiday feast.

Jessica Randhawa of the Forked Spoon in California serves a comforting turkey soup that is kid-approved. She told Fox News Digital, Made with hearty vegetables, leftover Thanksgiving turkey and pearled barley, my turkey soup recipe is one of my son's favorite leftover Thanksgiving meals, as he is a big fan of hearty and meaty soups.

Also read Bravo Housewives Share Thanksgiving Gratitude for Sisterhood Support

Turkey Smash Burgers And Stock Tips

Randhawa also noted that making turkey stock is a great way to use all the bones and giblets that get left behind when the bird goes in the oven. Mike Puma of Gotham Burger Social Club in New York City keeps the comfort food theme going with a Thanksgiving leftovers smash burger called The Gobbler. The creation features a smashed turkey patty topped with melted Muenster cheese, savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, arugula, mayo and rich gravy.

For those whose Thanksgiving meal did not include stuffing, the recipe includes directions to make chef Puma's stuffing. The stuffing recipe calls for preheating the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, browning ground breakfast sausage, and sauteing butter, diced onion, celery, sage, thyme and rosemary with salt and pepper. Chicken, turkey or vegetable stock is added and brought to a boil, then stuffing mix and cooked sausage are mixed in.

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For the burgers, ground turkey is divided into five approximately 3-ounce portions, formed into balls, and smashed on a lightly oiled flat-top griddle at 350 degrees Fahrenheit using parchment paper to prevent sticking. Each bottom bun gets 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, followed by the turkey smash patty, fresh arugula, about 1/4 cup of stuffing, 1-2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce and warm gravy.

Creative Textures And Croquettes

New York-based chef Jesse Schenker told Fox News Digital, I love the idea of taking Thanksgiving leftovers and turning them into something completely different rather than just reheating the same meal. To liven up leftovers, he recommends changing the textures and throwing in some fresh herbs and acidity.

You can make crispy turkey and stuffing croquettes with cranberry sauce for dipping, turn leftover turkey into enchiladas with a smoky chili sauce or make a breakfast hash with turkey, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts and a fried egg, Schenker said. Another favorite of his is a turkey pot pie topped with leftover stuffing instead of a pastry crust.

Will Gilson, chef and owner of Puritan and Company in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has two go-to recipes that use up Thanksgiving leftovers: a classic turkey pot pie and a turkey hash. For the pot pie, the oven is heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Olive oil is added to a high-sided saute pan over medium heat, followed by carrots, onions and celery cooked until slightly caramelized.

Ground turkey is added and cooked for 3 minutes while stirring until the turkey is cooked and crumbles. Salt, pepper and celery seed are added for seasoning. Butter is melted in, then vegetables and turkey are dusted with flour and stirred until combined. Stock, soy sauce and cream are added and simmered over medium-low heat until the mixture becomes thick and creamy.

Frozen peas, parsley and rosemary are added, then the mixture is set aside. One pie crust is placed in the bottom of a pie dish and filled with the turkey-vegetable mixture. The second crust covers it, edges are sealed and trimmed, and several cuts are made in the top to allow steam to escape. It cooks for 30-40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

For the turkey hash, the oven is heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The recipe includes 4 medium red potatoes, medium dice (about 2 1/2 cups), 2 small red beets, peeled and cut into medium dice (about 1 1/2 cups), and 1/2 medium white onion, peeled and cut into medium dice. Oil is placed in a large cast-iron skillet and put in the oven until the oil shimmers.

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Turkey Crunch Sandwich With Pesto

Food Network star and chef of Butter restaurant in New York City, Alex Guarnaschelli, shared a recipe for a turkey crunch sandwich with pesto and spicy mayo. She said, Some people naturally love leftovers, and others I know won't touch them. My inspiration was creating a recipe that satisfies both these types.

This sandwich is a combination of flavors from Thanksgiving mixed with other favorites like smoky bacon, channeling the nostalgia of the dinner past and the excitement of tasting something new at the same time. She added, When you pair the basil pesto, red onion, peppers and chile mayo with leftover stuffing and roast turkey, you get a truly textured and well-balanced sandwich, every bite of which is absolutely delicious.

When you try it, you'll be purposefully cooking more turkey and stuffing than you need on Thanksgiving just to have plenty of leftovers for this recipe. Actor and avid cook Lou Diamond Phillips shared a hearty, incredibly healthy turkey vegetable soup recipe to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey, green beans and other vegetables. If you don't have any turkey left from the big meal, you can swap in rotisserie chicken or any meat in your fridge.

Pumpkin Soup And Pie Milkshakes

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson offered a pumpkin and sweet potato soup with crispy pumpkin chips. He said, Thanksgiving is about abundance, but the day after, you're staring at a fridge full of odds and ends. This soup is how you give them a second life. That roasted squash or sweet potato from the table can go right in, and shred some leftover turkey into the bowls for extra protein.

The recipe is featured in his cookbook. The creator of Black Tap restaurants' viral over-the-top shakes turns leftover Thanksgiving pie into a decadent new treat. Simply add a slice to the blender, or use canned pumpkin and warm spices, with ice cream, and whir it up until creamy and frosty. Top it with mini marshmallows, whipped cream and a cherry to keep the holiday spirit bright.

Smith, another chef, told Fox News Digital that her favorite way to use leftover turkey is by making a broth-forward turkey soup for the freezer. She makes a big pot of her turkey soup recipe and portions it out into individual freezer cups to reheat at a later date. She said, The best part is pulling it out of the freezer a month or two from now when it's cold outside or one of us is feeling under the weather.

There's nothing better than having a gentle cup of soup to heat up and ready-to-go when you really need it.