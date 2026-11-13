California adjunct professors earn up to $758,485 teaching dozens of online classes across multiple colleges

A CalMatters investigation found more than 70 California college instructors teaching at five or more districts simultaneously, with top earners making nearly $800,000 annually through online courses and pre-recorded lectures. No state rules limit how many districts an instructor can work for.

A CalMatters investigation has identified more than 70 California college instructors who taught across at least five community college districts, Cal State or UC campuses in 2024, largely relying on online courses students could complete on their own schedules.

One instructor was listed as teaching at least 69 course sections across nine districts in a single year. There are no rules in place to limit how many districts a community college instructor can work within and no tracking systems to monitor a teacher full workload. Colleges have no way to see an instructor full course load because each of the state 73 community college districts is governed independently.

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The analysis examined public payroll records and corroborated those records with college course data. It found many of these professors were among the highest paid employees across California 116 community colleges. Most of the 70-plus professors did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and others asked CalMatters not to publish the data, which is publicly available, for fear of how it might affect their employment.

Highest Earner Instructor Profile

The highest earner identified is Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, who teaches sociology, ethnic studies and business. She holds at least two tenured, full-time community college jobs at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton and Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, plus recurring part-time gigs over the past 12 months at UC Berkeley, Cal State Sacramento and seven other community colleges. This fall, she is teaching about 30 classes with more than 1,100 students.

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In 2024, with roughly the same courseload, she made nearly $800,000, according to public payroll records. She made more than every community college administrator in 2024, even more than Sonya Christian, the chancellor of the state community college system. CalMatters reached out to her three times for comment, but she never responded.

Asynchronous Teaching Method Explained

Andrew Vanden Heuvel, an adjunct astronomy professor, teaches roughly 50 online classes and labs from the office above his garage in a small town on the shore of Lake Michigan. Almost all of his lectures are pre-recorded, and students can listen at any time. This is called asynchronous instruction.

He said he has taught as many as 1,000 students a semester across the country, including in Santa Monica, Salinas, San Jose and Visalia, plus schools in New Mexico, Michigan, Washington and Florida. The classes use different iterations of the same largely introductory content about stars, galaxies and the solar system. Students read information online, interact with online astronomical simulations, watch videos or submit labs. In its current form, Vanden Heuvel said he is not grading anything by hand.

All quizzes are multiple choice and computer-graded, a common feature among many online classes. Some students also submit written assignments, which he said he usually grades using an algorithm that only checks whether the work was submitted or not. About 20% of his course load is in California, he said, noting that in California he can get paid as much as eight times as much as he can in Florida.

In 2024, California schools paid him a total of about $320,000. Nationally, he said he made $758,485.12 that year, which he described as the high water mark. Vanden Heuvel defended his teaching, telling CalMatters his students get an excellent education and that at some rural colleges he is the only astronomy professor available. He posts much of his material on YouTube, where his videos have drawn nearly 5 million views.

Now, did I push it further than some people think is morally conscionable? I do not think so, he told the outlet. He declined to comment to The California Post. By law, adjunct faculty are generally limited to teaching three classes per semester at a single community college district, with each district setting its own rules.

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Adjunct Faculty Employment Risks

Most part-time jobs are precarious, with no healthcare, no guarantee of employment and all work assigned on a contract basis. Colleges can strip adjuncts of their classes and their wages with little notice. Community college professors are expected to evaluate student progress and provide direct support without the help of teaching assistants, though that is nearly impossible at such a scale, said Sarah Thompson, president of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges.

Obviously no one has enough time in a week to teach 30 classes and do a good job, so that is very problematic, she said. However Chris Ferguson, an executive vice chancellor at the office overseeing California community colleges, said having multiple teaching jobs is not by itself evidence of poor instruction.

In an emailed statement to CalMatters, Ferguson, who leads finance and strategic initiatives for the office, said multiple jobs would be a problem if the faculty member workload is preventing the required level of engagement, feedback, assessment or student support. In that case, he said the college district, not the statewide college system, should be accountable. The workload of professors like Ninh Villarreal and Vanden Heuvel comes as a shock to some union leaders.

Union Leaders Express Concerns

I do not know how you can earn that much money, how you can have that many assignments. I mean that is pretty wild, said Jim Mahler, the president of the community college council for the California Federation of Teachers. He said he suspects some professors are simply recording their lectures and just hitting play. These professors are not breaking any rules.

In fact, there are no rules that prevent community college adjuncts from teaching at more than one district. To make more than $400,000, many of California highest earning adjuncts had full-time tenure or tenure-track positions too, the records show. Bobby Seals, an ethnic studies professor, has a full-time position at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose. He also teaches 14 more courses across four other community college districts, plus San Jose State, a total of about 930 students this semester.

Faramarz Mortezaie is a computer science department chair at Mission College in Santa Clara. Part time, he also teaches 11 classes at other campuses, including San Jose State. Nicholas Nardi, a full-time psychology professor at Santa Ana College, is teaching 11 more classes at six other schools, including Cal State Los Angeles. Timothy Durfield, a full-time business professor at Citrus College, teaches an additional 10 classes at four other community college districts.

Walter Meyer, a full-time art history professor at Santa Monica College, also teaches multiple additional classes at other campuses. None responded to the outlet.