These Long-Term Airbnbs Are Perfect for a Summer Away

Live like a local in these lovely listings.

away might satiate a bout of wanderlust, but you’ll barely scratch the surface of sights, sips, and the local scene. If you really want to get to know another part of the world , you might want to consider booking an extended vacation.

Take it from me: My husband and I are fluent in the longer sojourn. In 2025, we spent a month in South America. We tasted wine in Montevideo, fell in love with Buenos Aires, and spent a few glorious nights ata month apart from each other, and the mere thought of schlepping back and forth to our home on the West Coast felt expensive and exhausting.

So, we booked an Airbnb in France for a few weeks to bridge the gap; and call me biased, but long-term stays have become my favorite way to travel. Instead of jamming dozens of landmarks, museums, and walking tours into a shorter itinerary, an extended visit gives you permission to slow down and really experience a foreign city. You know, have a slow morning at a café or peruse a local farmer’s market.

It’s a chance to get into a routine like a local. Since my husband and I are both able to work remotely, we’d explore in the morning and clock in for work in the afternoon. Of course, a successful long-term trip all hinges on booking the right Airbnb.

My advice: Do your diligence. Beyond just the basic research I look for rentals in relatively safe neighborhoods rife with local charm. Since we’re livingworking abroad, it’s important to find a spot that fits with our daily routine. Is there enough space for both of us to work?

Can we do laundry? And, most important, how’s the WiFi? While some rentals might tout a high-speed connection, we always double check with a host. Let’s address the elephant in the room: Taking an extended break can be an expense—and booking a fabulous Airbnb will cost you.

That said, many hosts take hundreds off your total when you book a month-long stay. Since I’m a freelance journalist, my output and income are linked. While many people can use their PTO, I find working remotely softens the sticker shock. If you like the idea of an extended trip, but have no idea where to begin, you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, 12-approved Airbnbs that welcome long-term stays. Whether you want to jet off to a foreign country or stay stateside, these properties offer a beautiful backdrop to living like a local. If taking your kids abroad sounds daunting, consider this Spanish-style bungalow in Echo Park a happy medium: It’s something new that doesn’t require completely abandoning your comfort zone.

A dedicated workspace provides a quiet spot to get work done, while the complimentary toys, books, and Xbox 360 consoles will keep your little ones busy for hours. At the end of the day, the entire family can enjoy dinner in the Mediterranean garden, cozy up by the wood-burning fireplace, or explore the best nearby restaurantsa strong contender for a long-term holiday.

Nestled in the city’s South Kensington neighborhood, this flat is a short walk from Kensington Gardens, Royal Albert Hall, and a tube stop that can take you to the rest of London’s landmarks. The frilly drapery, pattern-drenched bedroom, and private garden access offer plenty of English charm before you ever step outside. Not a city person? Consider this your sign to head to Leafield, a quaint village in the Cotswold Hills.

This stone residence dates back to the 1750s and looks like something straight out of. The exposed wooden beams, wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious eat-in kitchen create a cozy, inviting atmosphere.

Meanwhile, a private backyard lets you enjoy the English countryside in style. This property prioritizes peace and quiet, but when you’re feeling social, it’s a 20-minute drive from Soho Farmhouse. Think of this condo as the perfect mix of city life and serenity. This renovated Porfirian building is located in’s posh Roma Norte enclave, which is close to the famed Museo Nacional de Antropología as well as Casa Luis Barragán—a must-see for design buffs.

For slower mornings, mosey out to your private terrace and relax on the hammock.is perfect for jet-setters who want to get immersed in a different culture. Built in 1924, this classic Japanese house sits at the intersection of old and new: It's been renovated to incorporate the amenities of the 21st century, while a handful of tatami mat rooms as well as a peaceful backyard offer a traditional backdrop.

Though this listing sits on the outskirts of walkable Kyoto, it’s close to a handful of time-honored sights such as the Ginkaku-ji temple and Philosopher’s Path.is always a good idea—and this two-bedroom flat is a no-brainer. Located near Montmartre and Sacré-Cœur, this Hausmann-style home is equal parts chic and convenient. While Paris has no shortage of sights, shopping, and spectacular cuisine, the rental’s spacious interiors make a night in equally compelling.

The full kitchen and expansive dining area may even inspire you to host a decadent, Julia Child-approved dinner party for your new French friends.

“I stayed in this gorgeous apartment for a long weekend last fall, and could easily have stayed for a month,” says’s lifestyle shopping editor. “The location, above a green square, is definitely more residential; since I was working remotely during my trip, I appreciated the quiet. ” Anyone who wants to fill their sabbatical with pasta and Super Tuscans should beeline it to Casa Belvedere.

This remote property sits on an old Roman road and overlooks Cortona, a smallendure the easy, 10-minute drive into town, but the property’s sprawling yard and rustic pergola create the perfect backdrop for dinners al fresco. You don’t have to venture too far to get a whiff of somewhere new: East Coasters who want to stay in their time zone will find a lot to love about the Fawn House, located about 110 miles north of Manhattan.

Theof Saugerties is littered with antique shops and several farm-to-table restaurants; however, there’s plenty to do at this mid-century cottage. Guests can enjoy the great outdoors with the firepit and hot tub, while an oversized projector invites you to indulge in a movie marathon inside. Very few things can rival a summer spent by the sea, so take your beach trip up a notch with a trip to.

Nestled along the foothills of Agio Antonios in the Paros port town of Piso Livadi, this Cycladic-style home offers gorgeous views of the Aegean Sea. Shops and the beach are nearby, but the property’s outdoor kitchen, pergola, and pool make a case for staying at home. Bonus points: The home has air conditioning, which seasoned travelers know can be hard to come by in some European countries..

However, if you also want to prioritize a beautiful home base, book a stay at Antiga Casa Pessoa. Renovated by architect José Adrião, this award-winning unit marries the charm of the 19th century with today’s sensibilities. Step outside to make the most out of the property’s central Baxia de Lisboa address or enjoy the bustling city from one of the flat’s balconies.is an architecture enthusiast’s happy space. So, shouldn’t you stay somewhere equally stunning?

Situated in the bustling Lesseps area, the two-bedroom flat is dotted with Art Nouveau design details like intricate molding and balconies. This spot is equidistant to Sagrada Família, Casa Batlló, and Park Güell, making it possible for an impromptu architecture tour any time of the day. And for the less educational side: Lesseps is home to lots of restaurants, bars, and boutiques. , which can accommodate up to 10 guests .

Clocking in at 3,000 square feet, the property has three living areas, four bedrooms, a home office, and a sauna. However, when everyone wants to spend time together, there’s a sparkling pool and a game room—which yes, has a foosball table. These Rarely-Seen Photos of Marilyn Monroe Capture Her Remarkable Relationship With the Camera





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Spurs Uneven Short-Term Rental Demand in Bay Area, Data ShowsShort-term rental demand in the Bay Area is up for the World Cup but softer than expected, with price surges in some neighborhoods and varying demand across markets.

Read more »

Trump Administration Dismantles Ocean Observatories Initiative, Threatening Long-Term Climate DataThe National Science Foundation is dismantling the Ocean Observatories Initiative, a key network of ocean sensors, despite its role in supporting over five hundred scientific studies and providing essential subsurface climate data. The move, linked to proposed budget cuts, raises alarms about the loss of continuous, long-term ocean monitoring as an El Niño approaches.

Read more »

New Pancreatic Cancer Pill Offers Hope as Long-Term Survivor Kay Kays Advocates for ResearchA new pill targeting the root cause of pancreatic cancer has been announced, offering renewed hope. Kay Kays, the world's longest survivor of the disease, shares her story and advocates for continued research through foundations like the Seena Magowitz Foundation and HonorHealth Research Institute.

Read more »

David Peterson committed to Mets success despite long-term starter goalThe lefty last pitched May 31, when he logged four innings against the Marlins and allowed one earned run.

Read more »