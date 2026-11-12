These local students are racking up job offers | Inquirer Greater Media

Plus, a former police chief allegedly dined at local restaurants while collecting overtime.

Hi, Greater Media ! Students at local nonprofit school Williamson College of the Trades say they’re being swarmed with job offers. We take a look at the school’s approach .

Also this week, we unpack why Main Line Health had to add $134 million to its medical malpractice reserves , we meet the local chef fueling Mark Ruffalo while he’s in town to film Task , plus a former police chief has been charged with collecting overtime pay when he was allegedly dining at local restaurants instead. P.S. The Inquirer is looking for submissions to its “ Life Partners ” series about unexpected intimacies across the region.

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Tell us about your creative co-parenting arrangements, rekindled relationships after divorce, or dating across fault lines at lifepartners@inquirer.com , and one of our reporters might reach out. If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

Students at Media’s Williamson College of the Trades are raking in job offers Media’s Williamson College of the Trades is training students for in-demand jobs such as carpenters, masons, project managers, and field engineers — and students are scoring lots of job offers in turn. Last week, the school hosted 178 companies from 19 states, looking for summer interns and full-time employees.

The vast reach of the career fair underscores the national demand for skilled workers as more reach retirement age. That demand is also showing up in the three-year, tuition-free school’s applicant pool — its most recent freshman class drew 770 applicants for 130 spots. The Inquirer’s Ariana Perez-Castells looks at Williamson’s model and how it’s helping fill workforce gaps .

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💡 Community news Main Line Health, which owns Riddle Hospital in Media, posted a $33 million loss in fiscal 2026 after adding $134 million in medical malpractice reserves. Here’s why the system deemed the move necessary .

A former Delaware County police chief has been charged with collecting more than $50,000 in fraudulent overtime payments when prosecutors say he was actually at restaurants and bars in Media and Middletown Township, including La Porta, DiFabio’s Market & Tap, and Old State Tavern. Michael Irey was placed on leave from Upland Borough’s force in February and later resigned . The local woman behind private chef service Prepped by Carly is putting her skills to work to feed Mark Ruffalo.

The Hollywood A-lister has been in the region for the past few months to film the second season of HBO series Task , which is set locally and was created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby . Carly Foglia began the business from her West Chester University dorm room and still operates near campus. Here’s a glimpse at what she’s been cooking up for Ruffalo .

The Philadelphia Union is hosting a pop-up event Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Media’s State Street parking lot near Apollo Pizza as the team gears up for the post-season. The mobile pop-up will include photos, player appearances, and a DJ, with the first 100 attendees scoring a playoff T-shirt. The Union’s first-round playoff game takes place Nov. 21 in Massachusetts, with a second game set for Nov. 28 on home turf .

The Delaware County Health Department this week unveiled a new “Test & Go” kiosk outside ChristianaCare Primary Care in Glen Mills. The kiosk offers free access to home test kits for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV; radon test kits; and naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses. There are other nearby kiosks at the Delaware County Government Center in Media, Delaware County Community College in Marple Township, and the ChristianaCare Glen Mills in Concord Township.

There’s an e-waste recycling event for residents of Nether Providence Township and Media and Swarthmore Boroughs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Strath Haven High School. You can also bring documents for shredding. 🗺️ Other nearby news So-called “forever chemicals” have been found in many area waterways. The Inquirer’s Frank Kummer explains what that could mean for your drinking water and health .

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🏫 Schools briefing Community members are mourning longtime Wallingford Elementary School educator Meryl Chafetz, who died Saturday at the age of 53 . Chafetz spent 28 years in the district, teaching second and fifth graders before serving as Wallingford Elementary’s librarian. She was also active in the Wallingford-Swarthmore Education Association, including as president.

“Her impact touched every corner of our school district,” Wallingford Elementary principal Stephen Krall said in an email to the school community. Strath Haven High School’s longtime head football coach Kevin Clancy announced his retirement this week. He was one of the longest tenured football coaches in the state, having spent the better part of five decades coaching, the last 36 with the Panthers. During his career, he led teams to two state championships.

🍽️ On our plate It’s been nearly a year since Maris opened its doors in Media , taking over the former Two Fourteen space. Haven’t been? The branzino, grilled lamb chops, and chicken skewers are can’t-miss items, according to Main Line Today . 🎳 Things to do 🍑 James and the Giant Peach : The Roald Dahl classic gets the stage treatment.

⏰ Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 14-Nov. 22, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. 💵 $13.50-$18.50 📍 Players Club of Swarthmore 🌾 Flax Processing and Natural Dyeing Demonstration : The PA Flax Project will show how flax becomes fiber. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 15, sessions are at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. 💵 $8-$16 📍 Tyler Arboretum, Media 💚 Green Sunday Holiday Craft Fair: Transition Town Greater Media’s alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday returns for its 15th year, featuring 50 juried vendors selling locally, handmade goods.

⏰ Sunday, Nov. 15, 1-5 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Media-Providence Friends School, Media 🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week: The controversial ‘Boycott Ride’ drew a larger counter-rally in support of Philadelphia’s Jewish-owned eateries Philly teacher charged with killing foster daughter Malayshia Alford had a history of severe abuse, lawsuit says Julian Brodsky, a cofounder of Comcast, has died at 93 By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate . A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters .