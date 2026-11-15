These Lakeside Cabins in the Cotswolds Combine White-Glove Service With the Privacy of Your Own Home

Set in the Cotswolds countryside, the Lakes by YOO’s new three-bed cabins combine chalet-inspired design with the privacy of a lakeside home.

Brabus Will Unveil Its First High-Performance Yachts at the Monaco Yacht Showcould almost be mistaken for a luxury Alpine chalet. Beyond its terrace, however, the view is not of snowy slopes but of a reed-fringed lake brimming with birdlife.

The waterfront retreat is part of aof three-bedroom cabins, unveiled in April at the estate’s 850-acre Cotswolds property, combining the independence of a private holiday home with the facilities and service of a luxury resort. What It’s Like to Stay at Casa Mani, Downtown Napa’s First Resort and SpaThe new cabins were designed by YOO Studio, the creative partnership between property entrepreneur John Hitchcox and designer Philippe Starck.

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Conceived for families and groups of friends, they combine generous communal spaces with the privacy of en-suite bedrooms, while expansive windows and waterside terraces make the most of the surrounding landscape, and the abundant wildlife that calls it home. In Cabin 17, a set of heavy wooden doors leads from the entrance hall into a dramatic double-height living room, with timber-clad walls and floor-to-ceiling windows rising to the apex of the pitched roof, framing views over the water.

Comfortable sofas surround a fireplace, while the adjoining open-plan dining area features a wooden table large enough for family lunches and evenings spent playing cards. A fitted kitchen provides everything needed to prepare simple meals. Upstairs, the principal bedroom overlooks the living space, while two further bedrooms are located on the ground floor. Each has an en-suite, two with bathtubs, while emerald-green tiles add a splash of color.

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Painted woodwork and patterned wallpaper give the bedrooms their own character, while oversized woven lampshades and colorful artworkMost of the new three-bedroom cabins share this Alpine-inspired style, although individual details reflect their owners’ tastes. The Sanctuary, meanwhile, offers a more colorful alternative, with bold prints and eclectic artwork. The lakeside setting brings its own pleasures.

One of my favorite moments came on a crisp autumn morning, when I stood on the wooden terrace, coffee in hand, watching a heron emerge from the long grasses opposite. Alone in the shallows, it picked its way through the water on slender legs, occasionally stopping to survey its surroundings. At other times, families of ducks and swans, some white and others brown, made their way across the pond, which fed into a larger lake beyond.

Despite its size, the Lakes by YOO feels more like a collection of private homes than a hotel. On the map given to guests, the cabins are identified by numbers, but there are few reminders of this when exploring the estate. Guests are free to roam the extensive grounds at leisure, with a dedicated team always available to offer assistance. The sprawling estate is best explored on foot or by bicycle.

One afternoon’s cycle ride took us past the farm, while a leisurely walk around the sailing lake offered the chance to watch boats out on the water in the autumn sunshine. With 11 freshwater lakes, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure, including wild swimming, paddleboarding and kayaking. Paddleboards and kayaks can be delivered directly to your cabin on request. A range of guided activities is available to book, including archery and rifle shooting.

We opted for archery, and after an expert instructor demonstrated the technique, an hour of target practice gave way to some good-natured family competition. More adventurous guests can tackle the Activities Tower, with its climbing wall and zip line, while the School of Wild offers younger visitors activities including bushcraft, foraging and canoeing. Back indoors, the Spa by YOO offers an indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room, alongside a treatment menu featuring Wildsmith Skin and.

I opted for a 60-minute Wildsmith facial, which incorporated an excellent neck, shoulder, and head massage using balancing oils. The facial left my skin refreshed and glowing, while the extended massage was so thorough and relaxing that it felt almost like a second treatment. The spa also offers fitness classes and specialist wellness therapies, including cryotherapy. Dining centers on the Lakes Bar & Kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

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At lunch, the standout dish was a roast half chicken, its tender meat falling effortlessly from the bone, served with burnt lemon, herb mayonnaise and crispy fries. Breakfast was equally enjoyable, particularly the fluffy pancakes with proper maple syrup and a choice of bacon or berries. The generous YOO Breakfast provided a hearty take on the traditional full English, with a vegetarian version also available.

The restaurant also hosts Sunday roasts and pizza nights, alongside special supper clubs featuring visiting chefs. Meanwhile the bar menu features several local producers, including Cotswolds Cider Co and Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery, whose IPA and lager sit alongside a wider selection of beers and wines. Service is another highlight.

The guest services team is available by phone or in person throughout the day and evening, and staff were consistently helpful, whether recommending routes around the estate, arranging activities or even coming to your cabin to light the fire on a brisk autumn evening. Despite the estate’s size, assistance was always readily available without compromising the privacy of the cabin.

The new three-bedroom cabins are an appealing alternative to a traditional country house hotel, particularly for families or groups of friends who want the space to spend time together. There is plenty to do across the estate, but after a day exploring, the prospect of returning to a private lakeside cabin, lighting the fire and settling in for an evening overlooking the water is equally enticing.

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