NBC News spoke with six devoted “Grand Theft Auto” fans to find out what preparations they made for the blockbuster franchise’s return.

From transforming their homes into “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired playgrounds to clearing their calendars at all costs, die-hard fans of the franchise pulled out all the stops for the arrival of “The latest installment pushes the boundaries of realism, immersing players in the photorealistic world of Vice City, where they can take the wheel as Jason orNBC News spoke with six devoted “GTA” fans to find out what preparations they made for the blockbuster franchise’s return after a 13-year gap between games.

It wasn’t enough for Nara Mont to just purchase the game and a new Xbox gaming system to play it on. She wanted to immerse herself in the fictional state of Leonida by getting into the mindset of female protagonist Lucia. In the weeks leading up to launch day, Mont tore down the decorations in her bedroom in an effort to re-create Lucia’s bold, kitschy apartment based only on a glimpse of it she caught from thereleased this summer.

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The color pink was prominent everywhere in the teaser, including in the bedding, accent lighting and flamingo wallpaper.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is perfect,’” Mont said. “I’ve always wanted a cute, pink room, and the aesthetic is just on point. ” Mont sourced a new couch, complete with a replica hot pink zebra-print blanket, for herself. She printed out and framed the same poster seen hanging in Jason and Lucia’s in-game apartment, and even replicated their teddy bear and vase of bamboo sticks.

The flamingo-print wallpaper was the hardest to find, she said. In total, Mont said she spent more than $3,000 on the project. But it was worth it, she added, because it was also a way to celebrate just how much it meant to see the franchise introduce its first female protagonist.

“I just feel like it’s taken so long. Like yeah, there were female side characters and stuff, but for the new ‘GTA VI’ to be having a female main character is a huge deal,” Mont said.

“I feel like men and women are kind of divided right now. And this, I feel like, is just perfect, because even the men are excited that there is a female main character, and the women are excited, too. ”“I waited a lot on ‘GTA V.’ I was really hyped about that as a kid,” Grant said ahead of the launch.

“And now here I am, grown, joined the military, and I’m waiting on ‘GTA VI. ’” Grant, who now serves as an electronics technician in the U.S. Coast Guard, is taking a total of nine days of military leave to dedicate himself to the game. He even told his boss what it was for, he said. As for the game itself, Grant said he’s eager to see how much truer to real life “GTA VI” is than “GTA V.” “Because in ‘GTA V’ you can pull, like, a rocket launcher out of your back pocket,” he said ahead of the release.

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“For this one, I’ve heard that you can pull them out from the trunk. It’s a little bit more grounded and realistic. ” In preparation for the game’s launch, Grant said he dropped $800 on a brand-new TV and another $800 on a PS5 Pro.

To further set the vibe, he also bought a copy of the October “ “I feel like it’s just like a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing, and this is the biggest game of all time,” Grant said.

“We live in a time where video games exist, and they didn’t even exist 100 years ago. So I’m like, really just why not? ”Guybrush Threepwood loves gaming so much that he changed his legal name after the protagonist in the point-and-click adventure game series “Monkey Island. ” So it’s no surprise that Threepwood is a fan of “GTA,” which he’s been playing since the first installment released in 1997 on the now-defunct Microsoft Disk Operating System. He even previously worked in quality assurance for Rockstar, testing the functionality of “GTA V.” Though he left the company after seven years to start his own small game studio , Threepwood was excited for “GTA VI.

” He rented out a former British Royal Air Force control tower for the weekend to host a “GTA VI” playthrough party with three of his friends.

“I can’t wait to spend all night playing ‘GTA VI’ to see the sun come up in an entirely glass-surrounded top floor,” Threepwood said of the five-story watchtower, located on a disused military base in Lincolnshire, ahead of the game’s release. “It’s going to be incredible. ” Threepwood said he hauled his PlayStation 5 and three days’ worth of snacks to the tower, planning not to step outside for three days.

He wanted to make the game’s release a special occasion, especially since this iteration of “GTA” is going fully digital, bringing an end to the midnight launches that have traditionally drawn massive crowds to retailers around the world.

“That was a real community event. You went down at 10 o’clock and you waited for two hours, and you picked the game up,” Threepwood said.

“But with no physical release, that means there’s no midnight opening, which means there’s no community event. So I thought, ‘I’m going to make myself an event. ’”The gamer has passed Level 880 in the multiplayer component of “GTA V” and accumulated more than $85 million in his virtual bank. Didier Figueroa previously served as a U.S. Air Force Pararescue member, and draws on his military training during in-game shootouts.

“When I’m really bored, I jump on my little Jet Ski and I run around, I fly around the map, looking for other players to shoot down,” Didier said. “I just bought a brand-new yacht.

It’s got a hot tub, so every once in a while I go over there and I land my aircraft, and I go have a drink at the bar, and I go get in the hot tub, and then I go lay down and take a nap. ” Figueroa, who previously served as a U.S. Air Force Pararescue member, said he draws on his military training during in-game shootouts.

Often, he said, he has to be the one to carry his team to victory.

“Sometimes, when I get a good player that knows how to fight … they’re a pleasure to have on my team,” Figueroa said. “Other times, I have newbies or young kids that all they want to do is — I hate to say this, but they really think they’re being cool by using profanity. So I shut them down. I like to play a clean game.

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” Figueroa spent “GTA VI” launch day playing the new game with his granddaughter. It took him nearly a week to install the massive game file onto his PS5. While he was excited for the release, he said he couldn’t help but feel a bit dejected at the prospect of starting from scratch.

“My $85 million that I have in the bank, all my weapons, all my houses and cars that I have bought over the years, that stays behind,” he said. “It’s just a slight disappointment that I could not at least take my guns with me. ”Gabryel Johnson, an assistant manager at a store in Louisiana, put in three days’ worth of PTO specifically to play the game upon launch.

She said it’s time her boss had already expected her to take, given her love of gaming.

“Everybody pretty much knows me to play games and have my little gamer girl interests,” Johnson said. “So that weekend is pretty much reserved mainly for ‘Grand Theft Auto VI. ’ I don’t plan on leaving the house for anything, except for food, maybe. ” She decided to treat herself to the premium “GTA VI” experience, which cost $100 compared to the $80 price tag for the standard version.

She also bought: a new PS5; a limited-edition “GTA” DualSense controller; the Ultimate Edition of “GTA VI” ; and a new loungewear set to play the game in. Johnson said she fell in love with the franchise when her mother bought “GTA: San Andreas” for her and her brother to play on the PS2.

Now, more than two decades later, Johnson said she was most excited to finally be able to experience a playthrough from a woman’s point of view.

“And as someone who grew up playing this game, I really love the introduction of a female protagonist,” Johnson said. “And I feel like this is the perfect time, because especially with the success of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto V Online,’ it really created a space to expose more women and girl gamers to ‘Grand Theft Auto.

”Jeremy Rondon was in college when “GTA V” came out, dazzling him with its meticulously detailed re-creation of his hometown, Los Angeles. Playing the game with friends became a cherished college memory. This weekend, to celebrate the release of “GTA VI,” he reunited with some of those same friends, hoping to recapture the magic more than a decade later.

“Every single feature of was mind-blowing for us at the time. We were at our UCLA dorm, and we went to fictionalized UCLA, and we were freaking out,” Rondon said.

“So what I envisioned for the ‘GTA VI’ release is to sort of re-create that. We’re all adults now, with jobs, some with spouses, but we’re trying to make some time to do that. ”Though “GTA VI” is set in the much less familiar Vice City , Rondon said at least one member of the group has lived in Miami before.

He hopes that his friend can point out some of the similarities between the real and fictionalized versions of the city. Rondon said he attempted to make some Miami-themed cocktails to pair with the watch party. On Thursday, his group of about four or five people all took turns playing on one console — “much to some of my friends’ chagrin.

” “I think some of us would rather just be at home playing it for ourselves and having our own experience,” he said.

“But we decided the group consensus was to watch one person play. So we’re just going to watch the host play, almost treat it like a movie release. ”