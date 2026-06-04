‘These dogs deserve justice’: Area rescue shelters stepping up for dogs seized in animal abuse case

'these dogs probably didn’t see outside for months.”

DOTHAN , Ala. - Dozens of dogs found neglected in a horrifying case out of Dale County are now in safer hands, with a new beginning hopefully on the horizon for several of these pups.

Police say some of the animals didn’t make it — but others are now getting a fresh start thanks to rescue groups across the area. One of the dogs now recovering is Ellie, a blue heeler-Aussie mix. She’s among the dogs pulled from a Level Plains property on Monday where police say animals were living in “deplorable conditions.

” Ellie, a blue heeler-Aussie mix, is among the dogs pulled from a Level Plains property on Monday where police say animals were living in “deplorable conditions. ”Katrina Cose with Joy’s Pet Haven, a nonprofit rescue in Dothan now caring for some of the malnourished dogs from the case, said the recovery process is slow — and heartbreaking. Cose said Ellie was so starved she had lost 27 pounds.

Several rescue organizations assisted during the investigation and provided care for the animals, including Joy’s as well as Grande Pawlace and Southern Dog Mission, both out of Enterprise.

“Their willingness to respond and assist played a significant role in ensuring the animals received immediate attention and care,” Level Plains Police Chief John Summers said on Tuesday in a statement regarding the disturbing case. But taking in so many dogs comes with challenges. Rescuers say they need the community to help with food, foster homes and adoptions.

“Right now, we are asking the community to come together … to donate and help foster,” Cose said. “These dogs deserve justice. ” Rescue leaders say the fastest way to help is to donate to a trusted rescue agency assisting with the dogs’ care — or consider fostering or adopting if you can.

Meanwhile, the two suspects, 25-year-old Glenn Egan and 22-year-old Kristen Slater, face dozens of charges that could carry prison time if convicted. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in theTwo arrested after multiple dogs found neglected in Dale CountyBoth major political parties eyeing Alabama’s U.S. District 2 after SCOTUS ruling





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