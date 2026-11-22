Pentagon selected 7 high-energy laser systems, including Yrikka’s drone-mounted TALOS, for mid-December live-fire counter-drone tests.

The Pentagon selected seven high-energy laser systems from 13 industry proposals for live-fire counter-drone trials at Dugway Proving Ground in mid-December 2026. Alongside six ground-based platforms from companies like Lockheed Martin and AeroVironment, the lineup includes Yrikka’s TALOS, a drone-mounted laser system.

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 structured the shoot-off so top-performing laser weapons can immediately receive military purchase orders to accelerate production. The Pentagon has shortlisted seven high-energy laser systems for live-fire counter-drone trials at Utah’s Dugway Proving Ground starting in mid-December 2026. Chosen from 13 industry proposals, the lineup pits established defense primes against smaller robotics firms, and includes an airborne, drone-mounted laser weapon designed to hunt unmanned threats from above.

Also read Gold Star families frustrated with Pentagon investigation into Iran drone strike that killed 6 soldiers

Unlike conventional air defense interceptors that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per shot to destroy inexpensive quadcopters, directed-energy weapons engage targets at the speed of light for the cost of electricity. To speed up frontline deployment, military leaders have structured the December “shoot-off” so that top-performing systems can move immediately into purchase orders without lengthy post-trial procurement delays.

, the Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 , an Army-led organization tasked with acceleratingThe seven systems advancing to Phase II testing span compact, battery-powered emitters and vehicle-mountable units: Allen Control Systems will bring its BULLFROG high-energy laser, pairing autonomous optical tracking with directed energy, while Aurelius Systems will field its portable. AeroVironment, through its BlueHalo subsidiary, is entering the LOCUST X1 laser, and KBR subsidiary Kord Technologies will test its self-contained, palletized FIREFLY platform.

Advertisement

Rounding out the ground-based contenders are Lockheed Martin, partnering with fiber-laser specialist IPG Photonics on the Crossbow system, and Thor Dynamics with its lightweight LASER ARMOR unit. Standing apart from the six ground-based platforms is Yrikka’s TALOS, a drone-mounted high-energy laser system engineered to carry its beam emitter aloft rather than firing upward from a fixed post or truck bed.

Ground-based laser weapons face an inherent physics constraint: atmospheric turbulence, dust, terrain, and buildings can block or scatter a beam near the horizon, giving low-flying drones cover until they are close to a target. Mounting a high-energy laser on anhelps overcome line-of-sight blind spots and shortens engagement distances, though packing sufficient power generation and thermal cooling onto an airborne frame remains a major engineering hurdle.

Before live firing begins at Dugway, all seven teams must complete laser safety certifications, command-and-control network integration, and preliminary range checks. Once on the firing line, the weapons will track and engage representative drone targets both above and below the horizon.

“We’re trying to structure the shoot-off in such a way that systems that perform effectively or successfully can immediately result in a purchase order that allows us to start building the production lines to get these systems into the field,” Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of JIATF 401, said in the official announcement.

Advertisement

The Dugway trials build on an earlier October 2026 pilot program in which JIATF 401 selected four directed-energy systems, including Kord’s Firefly and AeroVironment’s palletized laser, for operational testing across five U.S. military bases. The December shoot-off at Dugway will show whether directed-energy weapons can move from promising prototypes to fielded counter-drone defenses. If the top performers earn purchase orders as promised, production lines could begin ramping up soon after the trials end.

Key questions remain on beam power, dependability in dust and weather, and how many of the seven systems will ultimately win contracts. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond.

After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.