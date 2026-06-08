These Contouring Face Sticks That Sell Every 38 Seconds Just Landed at Ulta

The set features three blendable cream face sticks (bronzer, blush, and highlighter) to simplify your beauty routine.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. On days when your skin needs coverage but you want to avoid heavy products, and your current lineup isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time to rethink your routine.

Thehelp you achieve a neutral finish while concealing, sculpting, and adding a hint of sun-kissed glow to your complexion. Luckily, you don’t have to search long because Ogee’s popular, skincare-centeredis known for its luxury, organic products, which feature skincare-infused, multi-purpose face sticks and serum foundations that help you achieve a “no-makeup” makeup look without weighing your skin down with heavy products that clog pores and strip it of essential nutrients. Instead, Ogee’s philosophy is simple, the brand says.

It presents “a higher standard for beauty — makeup made for real skin, real life, and real results. Products that never compromise on ingredient integrity or efficacy, no matter what. ” Ogee currently offers 14 core makeup products, with its sculpting face sticks among the most popular. So popular that it sells every 38 seconds.

Now, shoppers can snag the beloved product in a set featuring three blendable cream face sticks to simplify their beauty routine. The sticks provide buildable color and an advanced finish. They feel light and hydrating on the skin, making them a perfect match for summer.includes a dermatologist-tested formula suitable for all skin types. Its formula is gentle and is crafted with green coffee oil, which stimulates collagen and elastin production to increase firmness and fullness.

There is also cold-pressed jojoba oil, which has a liquid wax appearance and helps hydrate, nourish, and treat the skin with its fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Ogee also includes tapioca powder to smooth the appearance and absorb excess oils, and antioxidant-rich elderberry extract to help reduce signs of aging.

“This set is perfect for every undertone,” a five-star shopper wrote. “While it works best for pink and neutral undertones, I’ve used this one my daughter who has yellow undertones and it looks great on her too. Very creamy and non-drying, leaves a satin finish with a light shimmer . No dry patches at all.

I’ve thrown it in my purse and used it as an eyeshadow and lip blush as well! ” “Truly flawless,” another raved.

“I am thrilled with the contour collection! I have never worn a lot of makeup because I didn’t like the harsh look, but OGEE has totally changed this. This is easy to use, makes my skin look beautiful, and isn’t heavy or cakey. I love the way my skin looks and feels!

” “I love using this collection from Ogee,” a final reviewer wrote.

“If I’m feeling a little ho-hum, these chunky color sticks add a lovely dewy, youthful glow to my face. You won’t be disappointed! ”Taylor Lane is a contributing commerce writer at SheKnows, covering beauty, style, and lifestyle. With over eight years of media experience, she previously served as a beauty writer at The Zoe Report and a fashion assistant at Glamour.

Her work has appeared in StyleCaster, The FlowSpace, WWD, Forbes Vetted, Teen Vogue, InStyle, and more, where she’s tested hundreds of products — from top-performing mascaras to the most functional strollers. She’s also a mom of two girls, a ten-year-old and a 4-month-old. And when she’s not online, she’s usually at Pilates.





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