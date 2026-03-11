Democrats win 2026 midterms as first Black, Native American and Hispanic governors elected

Democrats took control of Congress in a historic 2026 midterm sweep that produced a wave of groundbreaking firsts, including the first Black woman governor, the first Native American woman governor and the first Hispanic governor of Texas.

Democrats took control of Congress in a historic 2026 midterm sweep that produced a wave of groundbreaking firsts across the country, with Black and female politicians slated to serve as governors for the first time in several states, the first Muslim set to join the U.S. Senate, and more.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become the first Black woman elected governor in United States history after winning Georgia's governor race. The former Atlanta mayor defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to flip the governor's office from Republican control. Bottoms will also become Georgia's first female governor and its first Black governor.

Also read 2026 US Senate and Gubernatorial Races: Key Senate Contests Shape 2026 Election

Bottoms Makes History in Georgia

She is the first Democrat elected governor of Georgia since 1998, and the Georgia governor's mansion is projected to flip blue for the first time in nearly 30 years. Georgia Democrats had targeted the seat for years, falling short in 2018 and 2022 with Democrat Stacey Abrams. In 2018, Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by a 1.4-point margin.

In the closing stretch of the race, Bottoms often repeated on the campaign trail that Jackson may have the money, but the people still have the power. Jackson had spent more than 200 million dollars of his personal fortune on his campaign. Deb Haaland, the former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, is projected to win New Mexico's gubernatorial race. She will become the first Native American woman to serve as governor in any state.

Haaland defeated former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull. Thank you, New Mexico. It is the honor of my lifetime to be elected your 33rd Governor, Haaland wrote on X. Tonight, you made history. You chose a future where New Mexico comes first, where working families have a chance to get ahead, and where every New Mexican has a voice.

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Haaland and Flanagan Break Senate Barriers

Haaland previously said that in 230 years there had never been a Native American woman in Congress and that she had never seen herself in that body of government. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is the first Native American woman elected to serve in the Senate chamber.

If former Rep. Mary Peltola wins the Alaska U.S. Senate contest, she would join Flanagan as the first two Native American women elected to the Senate. The outcome of the Alaska race remains unclear. In Texas, Democratic Rep.

Gina Hinojosa is projected to become the state's first Hispanic governor. She defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after running on education reform and criticizing Abbott over AI data centers. This is our last best chance to take back Texas for the people, Hinojosa wrote on X ahead of the election.

Democrats flipped Texas blue with historic victories in the governor and Senate races, and a Democrat also won a Trump-targeted Texas district in a rebuke of Republican redistricting shakeup. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds is projected to win Florida's gubernatorial race, becoming the state's first Black governor. I am humbled and grateful beyond measure, Donalds said in a victory statement posted to X. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have.

More Governors Elected Across the Country

We are going to make life in Florida more affordable. We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly, he said. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, will become the Badger State's first Black governor.

Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, is projected to defeat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the Ohio governor's seat. Acton will become the first woman elected governor in Ohio and the first Jewish governor in the state's history. More than two decades ago, Ohio's then-Lt. Gov.

Nancy Hollister ascended to the governorship for a brief period of less than two weeks, succeeding George Voinovich, who left to serve as a U.S. senator. A defining moment of the campaign came with an ad made by the Ramaswamy campaign that tried to use Acton's estranged mother, who fled the state with a husband who was indicted for raping Acton as a child, to call Acton a liar.

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The ad prompted major backlash and an influx of support and visibility for Acton. In New Hampshire, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is projected to win the Senate race, becoming the first openly gay senator. He is projected to beat former Sen.

John Sununu, a Republican backed by President Donald Trump, in a race seen as a must-hold for Democrats. Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Republican rival former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan, is slated to become the first Muslim senator in the nation's history. El-Sayed delivered a major blow to the GOP in Michigan after a bruising Senate race and mocked Trump, Vance and Rogers in a gloating victory speech signaling a combative tone in the Senate.

First Women and Senators Win Key Races

Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C. , who was appointed to the Senate following the death of her brother Sen. Lindsey Graham, is the first woman to serve as senator from the Palmetto State.

But she lost the Senate election to Democratic rival Annie Andrews, who is now the first woman ever elected as a senator in South Carolina. Women are set to serve as governors in several states for the first time. In Minnesota and Tennessee, that outcome was anticipated since the gubernatorial races featured female Republican and Democratic candidates. Sen.

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. , won in Minnesota's gubernatorial contest, while Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. , won in Tennessee.

The historic wins came as Democrats flipped yet another Senate seat in Trump country amid sweeping Republican upsets. Democratic attorneys general pulled off upsets of sitting Republican governors after blistering campaigns in key swing states. Bonta said he would counter DOJ election monitors with observers of his own. Speaker Mike Johnson is projected to cruise to re-election for his fifth House term, but he is not running to lead House GOP after the historic midterm losses.

GOP Reacts to Democratic Midterm Sweep

Mike Johnson's No 2 launched a GOP takeover bid as the House fell to Democrats. Jim Jordan threw his hat in the ring for House minority leader as the GOP picks up the pieces after the blue wave. Sen. John Thune plans to run for Republican minority leader after the Democrats' midterm takeover.

Trump pledged to veto insane Dem bills and pinpointed an issue partially to blame for Republican losses. He also faces impeachment fears as a House Democrat warned lawyer up. Democrats and Republicans wasted no time in setting social media ablaze after the midterm sweep, and the radical socialist wing's huge night revealed its ascending clout within the Democratic Party.