There are lots of options if you don't to pay for monthly cloud storage.

Mainstream security cameras like Google Nest and Amazon Ring are easy to set up and use. Installation is a breeze, as these wireless cameras run on batteries and don't need cabling, connect over Wi-Fi and let you view footage from anywhere.

But there are plenty of tradeoffs; there's a monthly subscription fee to store and view footage, and the footage itself is stored on a cloud server. Fortunately, there's a readily available alternative: security cameras with local storage. There's no shortage of affordable outdoor and indoor security cameras that record and store footage locally, and they have the same ease-of-use and convenience as their cloud-based rivals.

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Some models included in this list even have 24/7 recording and the ability to record footage to a network video recorder . If you just want a reliable budget-focused wireless security camera that doesn't have a monthly subscription fee, these are the best choices. TP-Link is known for its home networking products, but it branched out into smart home with its Tapo series and now offers dozens of great options on a budget.