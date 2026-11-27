On LEGOs, Magna-Tiles, squishies, and more.

, and the toy deals are better than I’ve seen in years. There are fantastic discounts on baby toys, building toys, stuffed animals, toy vehicles, craft kits, board games, video games, tech toys, squishies, and play kitchens.

So whether you’re shopping for a toddler, an elementary-schooler, or a tween, there’s something gifty worthy looking at. Below, you’ll find more than 50 deeply discounted American Girl dolls, Magna-Tiles and LEGO sets, Yoto and Toniebox audio players, and other, with everything organized by age. Each toy I’ve highlighted has been recommended by experts or comes from a brand we love, and many have been vetted by Strategist parents and their kids.

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And if you want to browse additional deals by brand or product category, you can findStrategist Deal Freaks Daily You can also subscribe tois designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.