These Are This Year's James Beard Restaurant & Chef Award Nominees

Winners will be announced in Chicago on June 15. Here's what you need to know.

In just two short weeks, the 2026 James Beard Foundation Awards will take place in Chicago from June 13 to 15. The biggest weekend in the culinary world culminates with the Restaurant & Chef Awards on Monday June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

This year,and full award show coverage will be available on the Bon Appétit website. Srijith Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar, Cal-India Collective , Palo Alto, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Los Altos, CADonald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, Link Restaurant Group , New Orleans, LAJosh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CORasheeda Purdie, Ramen by Ra, New York, NYBow & Arrow Brewing Co., Albuquerque, NMNathan Flaim, Luca, Lancaster, PAZak Baker, Ca’Lucchenzo, Wauwatosa, WITravis Herbert, Felt Bar & Eatery, Salt Lake City, UTJason Paul, Heirloom at The 1907, Rogers, ARDavid Willocks, The Baker’s Table, Newport, KYBest New Restaurants from conception to execution.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in international relations, French and Francophone studies, and Hispanic studies, she dabbled in restaurant operations before joining the team at ...





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