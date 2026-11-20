Does the business class cabin have a different set of rules? Etiquette experts weigh in.

Etiquette experts say business class passengers face higher expectations for respectful, discreet behavior despite paying for premium amenities. Loud conversations, excessive drinking, speakerphone calls, and leaving messes behind are among the biggest etiquette mistakes.

Experts differ on dress codes, but generally recommend neat, comfortable clothing and considerate behavior toward fellow passengers and crew. , oversized touchscreens, gourmet meals, and complimentary premium alcohol, but that doesn’t mean basic manners should go out the porthole. In fact, leading etiquette experts say there is often a greater expectation for passengers in the business class cabin to behave appropriately.

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“Though often unspoken, there are certainly higher expectations of decorum when flying business class,” Sheree N. Bryant Sekou, an etiquette expert and principal consultant at, echoed these sentiments in a statement to T+L. “While all passengers on a plane ought to behave in a respectable manner, there is an even higher expectation of respectability in business class,” she said. This can be attributed to the higher price point and perceptions of how one should properly behave among “high society.

” “Fellow business class passengers… expect quiet, discreet, ‘business class’ behavior,” Hayes added. In practice, this means drinking in moderation and being mindful of your conversation volume. Other business class no-nos, according to Hayes, include taking phone calls, playing audio out loud, making messes with food and trash, and not being polite to flight attendants.podcast, explained that a business class ticket “doesn’t give you a higher rank. ” Basic etiquette on planes is universal.

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“You still have to be mindful of everyone else around you. Now, obviously, it’s easier to do when there’s more space . You’re unlikely to get in a fight with someone about armrests if you aren’t sharing them, but you absolutely aren’t allowed to be blasting videos on your phone without headphones,” he said. When it comes to dress code, a business class flight is still a journey that demands comfort.

That said, sweatpants and raggedy T-shirts may elicit stares from fellow passengers.

“While dressing up is no longer required, it is common to see business class travelers dressed for business meetings or professional gatherings,” said Sekou. “When in doubt, smart, comfortable, casual clothing is recommended. ” Hayes, on the other hand, believes those in the front of the plane should abide by even stricter dress code standards.

“No,” she stressed. “No exercise gear, short shorts, or immodest clothing. Enclosed shoes are a must—no flip-flops. Cover up and dress and behave respectfully to honor the dignity of the space, your fellow passengers and yourself.

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”, when passengers dressed up for the occasion.

“On many airlines in business class, the cloth napkin will have a buttonhole in the corner. This is so you can attach it to the button of your shirt ,” said Leighton. No matter which camp you fall in, it’s always critical to err on the side of overdressing or being overpolite.

“Etiquette is about being thoughtful and considerate of others and aware of how our behavior impacts others,” said Sekou. “Air travel, in particular, provides endless opportunities for us to be intentional about our actions to ensure we behave in ways that demonstrate respect, care, and consideration for others. ”