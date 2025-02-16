These Are the Top 10 Cities for Families, According to LendingTree

LendingTree has analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the top 10 cities that are best suited for families. Factors considered include median income, childcare costs, homeownership rates, and average commute times. The analysis reveals that Salt Lake City, Utah, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, emerge as the top contenders, offering a blend of affordability, strong economies, and family-friendly amenities.

Finding the perfect city to raise a family can be a daunting task, but LendingTree has compiled a list of the top 10 cities that offer a favorable environment for families. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey, LendingTree researchers ranked each metropolitan area based on various factors crucial to families, including median income, childcare costs , homeownership rates , and average commute times .

Salt Lake City, Utah, emerged as the top choice, scoring high across multiple metrics. Matt Schulz, LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, emphasizes that no city is perfect, and the ideal location depends on individual priorities. He advises potential residents to carefully consider the factors that matter most to them.Schulz highlights Salt Lake City's ranking due to its strong performance in areas like average commute time, which can significantly impact families with young children. He explains that shorter commutes alleviate the stress of transporting children to appointments and activities. Minneapolis, Minnesota, secured the second position, despite facing one of the highest childcare costs in the nation. It excelled in other areas, including median income and the percentage of children living in owned homes. The cost of living in Minneapolis is relatively affordable, with housing expenses 8% lower than the national average. Minnesota boasts the second-lowest poverty rate for families and the ninth-lowest wealth gap. The state also ranks highly for public hospitals and has a low divorce rate. LendingTree's analysis provides valuable insights for families seeking a city that combines financial stability, affordability, and a supportive environment for raising children





