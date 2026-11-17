A new survey finally answered whether kisses on both cheeks really is as common as some tourists think.

Do you show up five minutes early for dinner, or are you fashionably late? Keep your shoes on when entering someone’s home, or slip them off?

And is it one cheek kiss upon greeting, or two? If you’re heading to Europe anytime soon, these key etiquette questions might be top of mind. In fact, in September, the online language platformAs a result, the company surveyed more than 1,600 people from 27 European countries with questions about greetings, home visits, gift giving, and dining together. Surprisingly, the findings indicated that some customs aren’t as big of a priority as folks might expect.

Also read For Packers, Rivalry Showdown vs. Vikings Is Most Important Game of Season

Take cheek kisses. In 23 of the 27 countries where participants were surveyed, most respondents said they would greet someone with a kiss on both cheeksif the other person initiated it. So, contrary to popular belief, the greeting is not a given across Europe, and it’s not expected if you’re not comfortable with it.

“Not one country had a majority who said they would initiate the greeting themselves. In Denmark, Estonia, Sweden, and Slovenia, the majority said they wouldn’t use the greeting at all,” wrote the Preply team, in its findings. , the survey found that respondents in 23 countries said getting somewhere on time is better than arriving early or “fashionably” late.

Advertisement

Respondents in Greece were especially in favor of arriving on time , whereas respondents in Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and France leaned toward arriving early, instead. If you’re visiting someone’s home, respondents in 24 countries said they’d take their shoes off at the door. This was especially true in Sweden, where 100 percent of respondents said shoes come off every time. The whopping majority of respondents in Poland agreed.

However, age is also a factor, with respondents ages 18-34 leaning toward always removing shoes, and those 35-54 preferring to wait until asked by the host. On the flip side, respondents in Spain, Italy, and Portugal preferred to keep their shoes on.

Seventeen countries also reported that bringing a small gift, like a bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers, is standard practice, but the majority of respondents in Austria, the UK, and Spain said they reserve gifts for special occasions. Finland was the only country where respondents rejected the gesture. Last but not least, clearing your dinner plate can go a long way.

“Across all 27 countries, finishing your food was the universal marker of respect for the host’s effort,” the team wrote, with 82 percent of men reporting finishing meals slightly more often than women .