These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google

Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

For the kids in your life, or the kids at heart, consider a classic toy train set. Google Search Trends expert Jennifer Jones said searches for “classic toy train set” are up 240% this year as people look to bring more nostalgia into their holiday celebrations. And another retro favorite is making a comeback: roller skates. Searches have surged 5,000% in the last month.

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The hottest holiday toys you can get for under $20 For the beauty guru, a “lymphatic contour face brush” may be on the wish list. Searches for the facial tool have jumped 400%, Jones said. Search data also shows strong interest in perfume gift sets. Aspiring podcasters may have new equipment on their lists, with searches for “podcast microphones” up 115%.

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Kitten heels are also having a renaissance. Jones said searches for the shoe style have risen 295%. Another breakout item this year is the “ski mug. ” Jones said searches show growing interest in skiing-related items, including decor and accessories.