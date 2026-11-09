US
Advertisement
United States News

These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google

DenverChannel#239 in United States
These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

Struggling to find the perfect holiday gift? Just Google it. The tech company has compiled a list of some of the top items people are searching for this holiday season.

For the kids in your life, or the kids at heart, consider a classic toy train set. Google Search Trends expert Jennifer Jones said searches for “classic toy train set” are up 240% this year as people look to bring more nostalgia into their holiday celebrations. And another retro favorite is making a comeback: roller skates. Searches have surged 5,000% in the last month.

Also readLiverpool Preview: Reds Seek Redemption Against Struggling Crystal Palace

The hottest holiday toys you can get for under $20 For the beauty guru, a “lymphatic contour face brush” may be on the wish list. Searches for the facial tool have jumped 400%, Jones said. Search data also shows strong interest in perfume gift sets. Aspiring podcasters may have new equipment on their lists, with searches for “podcast microphones” up 115%.

Advertisement

Kitten heels are also having a renaissance. Jones said searches for the shoe style have risen 295%. Another breakout item this year is the “ski mug. ” Jones said searches show growing interest in skiing-related items, including decor and accessories.

DenverChannel#239 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

College Football Preview: Coastal Carolina Favored Against Struggling Old Dominion

A comprehensive gAze at the Week 10 matchup between Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion, analyzing the Chanticleers' resilient offense led by Deuce Bailey against the Monarchs' struggling unit without key injuries and roster losses.

HeadTopics Trends

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextCollege Football Preview: Coastal Carolina Favored Against Struggling Old Dominion