These Are the Best US Cities for Families, According to LendingTree

LendingTree analyzed data from the Census Bureau to identify the best US cities for families among the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The research team found that the cities where families thrive the most aren't the bustling metropolises of the East and West Coasts.

Buying a home is a major undertaking that demands a lot of effort and, in today's real estate market, a significant amount of money — so it's important to get it right. When moving with kids, there are many additional factors to consider, like if the area has quality schools and healthcare. The economic research team at LendingTree analyzed data from the Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey to identify the best US cities for families among the 50 largest metropolitan areas.

LendingTree considered several factors, including median household income for families with children, the average childcare costs for an infant and a 4-year-old, and the time it takes individuals to commute to and from work. The research team found that the cities where families thrive the most aren't the bustling, glittering metropolises of the East and West Coasts. Instead, they tend to be more laid-back cities in the Mountain, Midwest, and Southern regions; the top five cities are Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief analyst, told Business Insider that these cities are generally more affordable for raising children compared to others the company found less ideal, like Miami, Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles. 'It's really expensive in New York City and other big cities in California,' he said. 'In those places, the cost of childcare may be more costly. In many cities on the coast, even if you're making a higher income, paying the bills can still feel difficult.' Below are the 10 best big US cities for families, according to LendingTree. Indianapolis and San Jose share the 8th spot on the list. While San Jose has a higher median home price compared to the other cities on the list, it also boasts the highest median income and a low percentage of children living below the poverty line. For each city, Business Insider used the most recent population estimates from the US Census and median home price data from Redfin





