These Are the 3 Off-Duty Outfit Formulas I Keep Coming Back To

My weekend looks are just as polished as my workwear.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, and elastic waistbands. The trick is that the latter version never feels like I’ve let myself go; I’m as edited inDuring the week, I’m juggling investor meetings, Zoom calls, events, and dinners.

On the weekends, I’m chasing my toddler through the farmer’s market, padding across the house to make my third coffee at home , and doing Montessori drop-off. Themay change, but the thesis doesn’t—I want pieces that feel intentional and make it easy for me to get dressed in the morning, no matter the agenda. , I want to share the pieces that do the less glamorous, more honest work: my off-duty uniforms.

The looks that see the first coffee, the last meltdown, and the errand I absolutely did not budget time for. There are three outfits I reach for on repeat throughout the week, each complete with pieces that make them feel like intentional looks, not afterthoughts. Saturdays are sacred in our house. We go to the farmer’s market first thing.

After foraging for our usual berries, eggs, and hummus, we pop into the local cafe for a breakfast burrito and my favorite omelette. I’m either carrying a baby, pushing a stroller, hauling produce, or spilling my coffee , so this look puts in work. On top, I typically opt for a great long-sleeve tee—it has to be thin enough to tuck in neatly, and fall just so to be figure-hugging and flattering.

On the bottom, I’ve been loving a straight-leginto a clean-girl bun. My bag is a cute fanny pack because hands-free is the way to go on days like these, for obvious reasons. Left to my own devices, my perfect Sunday is embarrassingly simple: coffee, no hard plans, a playlist , and kids playing within a reasonable radius.

I’m not dressing for anyone but myself and my family, but I still want to catch a glimpse in the hallway mirror and think,earn their keep. I’ve been loving a soft Artless set: a subtle boatneck top, alongside a soft, flattering pair of. I like proportions that feel a little editorial, even at home—a bit of collarbone peeking through, and the perfect amount of slouch to read and feel effortless..

It’s my Swiss Army knife of outfits: perfect for a Pilates class, totally fine for school dropoff, and, if I play my cards right, passable for my morning Zoom calls. Because the look is so simple and casual, it runs the risk of erring on the side of lazy, so the quality and fit of the base set is paramount. Iare key, too; I know that sounds silly, but a luxurious sock elevates the whole look instantly.

A cool pair ofties everything together and ensures the look feels sporty, while a luxe tote in an interesting colorway that just barely fits myGet exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.





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