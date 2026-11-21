The Toronto Tempo won the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes when they hit pay dirt with the No. 1 pick for the 2027 WNBA Draft in Sunday’s lottery.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins grabs a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

The Toronto Tempo won the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes when they hit pay dirt with the No. 1 pick for the 2027 WNBA Draft in Sunday’s lottery. Tempo fans didn’t even get five minutes to bask in the joys of winning the lottery draft before people online started to speculate about Watkins’ future. The USC star could technically return to college for a fifth season after taking a medical redshirt for a torn ACL last year.

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Southern California guard JuJu Watkins shoots over Charleston guard Tyja Beans during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Southern California guard JuJu Watkins shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Madison Booker of the Texas Longhorns dribbles around Somto Okafor of the UCLA Bruins in Cedar Park, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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Talaysia Cooper of Ole Miss advances the ball as Ava Watson #5 of Ohio State defends in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma argue after a game in Phoenix, Saturday, April 4, 2026.