These Are, Hands Down, the Best Beauty Looks From the 2026 Tony Awards

No one disappointed.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsOn Sunday night, some of Broadway's biggest and brightest gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the 79th, but before they took the stage to perform, present, and take home the coveted statues, all of the attendees walked the red carpet in the exact type of over-the-top glam you'd come to expect from a bunch of theater stars.with chic updos, while newer attendees like Megan Thee Stallion wore two hairstyles in one night, one of which featured one of summer 2026's, but that's not even half of the stellar glam that you missed if you weren't tuned into the show last night..

Their glam—which consisted of a fluffy, ginger bixie cut with blunt bangs and curls—was a cross between Carol Burnett and Molly Ringwald inopened on Broadway. At last night's show, she kept the pixie cut and appeared to be rocking the bronde look.alum, Danielle Brooks, spiced up her sleek ponytail by giving it the Barbie treatment with a light flip at the ends.

She gave the look a sultry vibe with dark,Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, the rapper presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role. She switched things up by wearing her hair in a super-sleek,Queen Latifahthe Oscar-nominated actress and rapper walked the red carpet wearing an elegant updo with loose, honey brown curls piled on top of her head. Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire.

She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at , and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years.

When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.





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