Because you should be able to enjoy the party too!

. Take one thing off your plate by putting together a delicious appetizer spread that requires basically no cooking, other than reheating, so you can actually focus on greeting and catching up with loved ones.

Since ALDI is well-known for its seasonal treats, it only makes sense to round up all the beloved supermarket chain’s best finds during this time of year. After all, just because there’s no cooking involved doesn’t mean you have to compromise on a memorable spread. , this cranberry white cheddar cheese is creamy and nutty with a sweet burst of cranberry flavor in every bite.

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Pair it with some seasoned crackers , jams, and seasonal fruits for an irresistible combo. Save yourself the headache of picking up multiple crackers and just get this one package which includes six different types; guests are bound to find something they love. The six flavors are sesame wheat, seeded multigrain, cracked wheat, rosemary, poppy and pepper, water, and seven grain. They’ll complement any cheeses or dips you’ve included in your spread.