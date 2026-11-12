These 6 Coat Trends Will Be Everywhere This Winter

From sculptural tailoring to vintage-inspired faux fur, these are the styles to know

for the next several months. Beyond the practical need for warmth, outerwear often sets the tone for an entire look as the first layer you see.

A sharply tailored wool coat can makeand a sweater feel more polished, while an oversize silhouette or rich texture brings dimension and new proportions to otherwise clean-lined looks. , designers are rethinking classic outerwear through distinctive silhouettes, textures, and details. At Ferragamo, Tory Burch, and Fendi, precise tailoring took a dressier turn, with slim silhouettes, tuxedo-inspired designs, and satin lapels bringing eveningwear polish to wool coats.

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Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Burberry embraced leather for a sleekertake on winter dressing. Faux fur took on a distinctly vintage feel at Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite, while plush collars added texture to everything from elegant overcoats to more everyday designs. Whether you’re looking to invest in a forever piece or simply want something fresher than the coat you’ve worn for the past few winters, these six trends offer plenty of inspiration.

Faux fur is taking a distinctly retro turn this winter, with plush textures and elegant silhouettes reminiscent of vintage finds. Stella McCartney’s floor-grazing belted coat and Bottega Veneta’s voluminous fur both recall the glamour of the ’30s and ’40s, while Khaite’s shaggy cream jacket has more of a ’70s feel, particularly when dressed down with jeans.

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Of course, we love a faux-fur coat as the finishing touch to a dressy outfit, but there’s something even chicer about pairing one with everydayA black coat is hardly a groundbreaking winter choice, but the fall/winter 2026 runways offered plenty of reasons for the wardrobe classic to be in focus. Designers showcased timeless silhouettes with subtle updates to keep things more interesting.

Think sharp, menswear-inspired tailoring with a more formal finish at Celine or oversize cuts and dramatic lapels at Michael Kors. Tod’s introduced a different kind of drama with a sleek, draped cape design, proving that black is never boring. There’s a certain refinement to a beautifully tailored coat, especially when the details borrow from formalwear. Think precise cuts, elongated silhouettes, and tuxedo-inspired touches that feel polished enough for an evening out.

There’s a more dressed-up sensibility to these classic designs—as seen at Ferragamo, Tory Burch, and Fendi—from the precise fit to the smallest finishing details. This attention to detail brings a beautiful sense of sophistication to workwear and when paired with simple everyday separates. When a puffer or classic wool coat feels too predictable, a leather coat offers a much bolder alternative. Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Burberry all embraced waist-defining silhouettes, from classic double-breasted trenches to softer robe-like shapes.

In dramatic maxi lengths, the effect is especially sleek, with just the right amount of edge, bringing a bit of bite to winter dressing. Gray was ubiquitous on runways from New York to Paris, appearing in everything from textured tweed to draped wool and sharply tailored shapes. Whether you prefer deep charcoal or soft dove, it’s an easy neutral to wear in tonal layers or to balance bright colors and prints.

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Faux fur was all over the fall/winter 2026 runways, even in smaller doses like plush collars. If you know that feeling of a sharp chill hitting your neck when the rest of you is bundled up, these collars offer the warmth you need in an ultra-elegant way.

On everything from sporty puffers and classic toggle-front wool coats, as seen at Louis Vuitton, to the patterned and pretty pastel trims at Chanel and Gabriela Hearst, it’s a detail that’s as practical as it is beautiful.has been the preeminent fashion, beauty, and lifestyle resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in fashion by working with the world’s leading authorities in ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and more.

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