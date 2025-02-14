These 5 NBA Teams Are the Least Valuable, But Still Booming Financially

Despite varying on-court success, these five NBA teams are financially thriving thanks to savvy business strategies. CNBC's Alex Ozanian breaks down how market size, stadium deals, and local TV partnerships contribute to their financial strength.

These five teams have had varying degrees of success on the court in recent years, but they are all thriving financially. The keys are market size, stadium deals and local TV partnerships -- which the Warriors have done best under Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. 'They've done an incredibly great job of maximizing the revenues from their new arena (Chase Center),' Ozanian said. 'And the timing was great for the Warriors, too. They moved in at a time when they were becoming a champion.

They had arguably one of the top players in all of the NBA with Steph Curry. So, they've been able to sell things like season tickets, sponsorships at the arena, naming rights to the arena.' Not only that, but the Warriors have done unique things to continue increasing their value in recent years. 'They were able to sell those sponsorships and season tickets in multi-year agreements, so that over the next five years, the bulk of their arena revenue is guaranteed,' Ozanian explained. 'So, even as they've stumbled like last year, not making the playoffs, you didn't see their season ticket holders flee. Even if they wanted to, they really couldn't. 'Another smart move they did was they sold personal seat licenses to season ticket holders. In other words, you had to buy the right to buy your season tickets. Now, if you're going to invest a lot of money in a personal seat license, you're less likely to just give up on those season tickets after a bad year or two because you invested a lot of money in the right to buy the tickets. So, the Warriors, as a result of all this, get nearly $200 million more than any other NBA team in local revenue. In other words, revenue that is not evenly distributed among the league's 30 teams. While the financials off the court matter in they valuations, Ozanian does factor in on-court success in these metrics. That's why the Lakers' trade for Luka Doncic could make one of the NBA's glamor teams even more valuable. 'Star power impacts valuations because it drives fans,' Ozanian said. 'And what you want and the reason why you bring stars to your team is you want to win a championship. You want to at least be a contender. 'Winning teams generally, not always, tend to drive more fans, get higher ticket prices. They're able to get more sponsorship revenue. They're able to get higher prices for their luxury suites. So, in subsequent years for a trade like we're talking about with the Lakers, it's very important for the Lakers, too, because they're playing in Crypto.com Arena -- which the Lakers ... do not control the arena's economics. That building is owned by Phil Anschutz. He controls the economics. That makes ticket revenue to Lakers games very, very important in terms of the overall Lakers revenue. So if he's successful there, that will help the Lakers a lot.' These five teams are based in smaller markets, but it's interesting to note that some of them have been successful on the court recently. The Grizzlies have made the playoffs in three of the last four years, while the Timberwolves and Pacers both advanced to the conference finals last season. Memphis and Minnesota also have two of the NBA's most popular young stars in Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards, respectively. The Hornets were the last of these teams to be sold, with Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin purchasing the majority stake from Michael Jordan for a valuation of $3 billion in 2023. The Timberwolves' How exactly did Ozanian and CNBC determine that these teams were the least valuable, though? 'Sports teams are valued based on multiples of revenue,' Ozanian said. 'So, for example, NBA teams are typically (worth) somewhere between 10 to 13 times (of their) revenue. Other leagues are valued on different multiples of revenue. The NFL is somewhat comparable to the NBA. Major League Baseball and the NHL are at lower multiples to the NBA and the NFL. 'The reason why you look at revenue multiples, instead of say multiples of earnings, is because it's depending on how much you pay players. You could have a huge for instance up front or bonus payment for a player in a particular, it could really sway what your bottom line is. 'So, at CNBC, we go back and we look at historical transactions. We spend a lot of time getting the details of, when teams are sold, what was the team's revenue? What was the enterprise value that it was sold for? And then what was the ratio of enterprise price value to revenue. And then we try to look at the specifics of those deals, what market was the team in, what were the arena economics and then we apply that to our valuations going forward. The Phoenix Suns were sold for $4 billion in December 2022 to Mat Isbia and Justin Ishbia. That was the most expensive franchise sale in league history, but it's a record that could soon be broken. His intention to sell his majority stake in the reigning NBA champions. For multiple reasons, Ozanian believes the Celtics -- who ranked seventh on his list at a $5 billion valuation -- could become the league's most valuable franchise





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Franchises Valuations Revenue Financial Performance Business Strategies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas-area 2024 all-district football teams: See MVPs, other awards, first teams and moreBelow are awards for every Dallas-area district following the 2024 football season.

Read more »

Thunder rout Cavaliers 134-114 in rematch of NBA's top two teamsShai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points led the Thunder to an easy win over the Cavaliers Thursday in a rematch of the league's top teams at this stage.

Read more »

Charles Barkley Clearly Concerned for NBA Social Media Teams With Looming TikTok BanCharles Barkley expressed concern about the TikTok ban during the TNT halftime show.

Read more »

Balanced Knicks pummel Grizzlies for impressive win over one of NBA's best teamsFacing the NBA’s hottest team, with a top 5 record, the Knicks not only toppled the Grizzlies on Monday night at MSG, they battered them into early submission.

Read more »

NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up as Teams Battle for Playoff PositioningWith the NBA trade deadline approaching, teams are making strategic moves, and the battle for playoff positioning intensifies. This article examines the impact of potential trades on team strategies, power rankings, and the overall league landscape. It also highlights key performers and storylines across the NBA.

Read more »

NBA Trade Deadline Looms: Stars on the Move and Teams in Search of ImpactAs the February 6th trade deadline approaches, a whirlwind of activity is expected across the NBA. Several star players, including Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, and De'Aaron Fox, are rumored to be on the move, while teams seek to bolster their rosters for a successful playoff push.

Read more »