Here’s how to keep them reblooming for a living bouquet.

Houseplants are a wonderful way to add a little green to your home, especially in the colder months. And if you choose ones that bloom, they can add a rainbow of color to remind you of your summer garden.

Flowering houseplants are just as easy to grow as their leafy counterparts, but some require special care in order to rebloom. Provide what they need, and it’ll be like having a living bouquet in your home for weeks or months on end. Cyclamen plants in bloom in Glen Head, N.Y. Cyclamen bloom in white, pink, red or purple.

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Their petals curl backward, giving them an odd, butterfly look. To encourage and prolong blooming, place the plants in indirect light near an east- or north-facing window in a cool room that stays between 60 and 70 degrees. The plants also like humidity, so put them on a tray to which you’ve added pebbles and water, or run a humidifier nearby.