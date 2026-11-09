These 4 Running Habits Let You Skip the Treadmill and Still Maintain Your Fitness Through the Off-Season

No treadmill? No problem. Here’s how to keep endurance up in the colder months.

and you no longer have a race on the horizon, the motivation to run consistently can seriously start to wane. But prioritizing your aerobic fitness all year means you don’t have to start from scratch when it comes time to train for a race again, says.

“Anytime you’re taking big swaths of time off, you have to go back into rebuilding mode where you spend weeks getting back up to the fitness that you previously had,” he says. Whether you’re a longtime treadmill hater in need of more exciting options or you simply don’t have access to one, we tapped experts for their best alternatives that allow you toand your current training load.

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“If you’re somebody who’s running five to seven days a week, you probably still want to do three to four days a week,” Stachel suggests. Even one to two days a week can keep you from starting completely from scratch in the spring season, says, DPT, certified run coach and physical therapist based in Portland, Maine.

“It’s also keeping your tissues and muscles exposed to that type of load so that there’s not this shock to your system when you start training for a race again, and can help decrease, an RRCA-certified run coach, so taking a few weeks off won’t do any harm; it’ll actually help you recharge.your training, Stachel says, which means cycling through off-seasons, shorter distances, and maintenance mode in between major race training cycles. He explains that periodizing your training is really important for staying well-rounded and building adequateWinter is a great time to analyze any gaps or weaknesses in your fitness, especially following a fall marathon season, Stachel says.

Look at your recent training cycles and factor in what didn’t work for you. You might address strength and injury prevention after dealing with nagging, or consider focusing on speed workouts you didn’t get to hit as much during a marathon season, like mile race pace, 3K, and 5K pace efforts, he adds.for better performance, and can help you handle mileage and speed.

Building more strength in the off-season will translate to more speed,should generally target major muscle groups runners rely on most, like the calves, glutes, and quads. Both Dell and Kroot recommend focusing on deadlift variations, squat variations, lunges, calf raises, step-ups, and plyometric movements.

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Generally, you want to choose weights that make you feel like you could do only two more repetitions; that signals that the weight is “Even if you’ve got those five-pound weights hanging out in your basement, you can see how many squats you can do until you feel close to exhaustion,” Stachel adds. If you have limited equipment at home, each expert recommends combining movements, such as doing a 15-minute stair climb, followed by bodyweight burpees or One particularly snowy winter, Stachel broke up his 90-minute run into five different sections, utilizing the equipment at his local gym and combining running and cross-training in one session.

He ran 15 minutes to his local gym, went on the elliptical for 20 minutes, biked for 20 minutes, went on thefor 20 minutes, then ran 15 minutes home.

“The idea of simply going on a treadmill for 90 minutes was mentally numbing,” he says. Stachel explains that while it’s best to complete a 90-minute run through running alone to stay specific to your sport, you have to find a workout you can stick with.

“The best winter workout is the one you’ll actually repeat and build on next week,” he says.is your friend, Stachel says. Even if you don’t have any injuries, it’s a good idea to add some form of alternative aerobic-focused movement to your routine such as swimming, aqua jogging,, or cycling.

“Then it doesn’t seem like a shock to the system when that first snowfall drops and you’ve got a week where you can’t go outside and run,” he adds. Stachel explains that gym memberships can be especially helpful for this reason. Stachel’s go-to workout: a tempo session on the elliptical.

“This has the closest carryover to running in terms of cardiovascular function,” he says. “It also loads the tissues because you’re more upright, whereas on the bike you don’t get that. ” You can do any run interval workout on the elliptical or another cross-training machine, Stachel says, but the general rule is to take your typical outdoor recovery time and cut it in half.

For example, if you give yourself two minutes to recover betweenintervals outside, take one-minute recoveries on the elliptical. This might look like three 10-minute bouts at tempo pace with one minute of easy efforts in between.

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If you don’t typically go to a gym, Dell and Kroot recommend stair workouts, at-home workout videos that provide follow-along Zumba orEach expert recommends making an effort to still get outside as much as possible, even if it’s once or twice a week, or more during weeks when your local weather cooperates. Bundling up for the occasional outdoor run keeps training exciting, and helps your body stay adjusted to the roads.

Oftentimes the best way to stay consistent with running in the off-season is to find safe, paved places to run when roads might be wet or covered in snow. Stachel recommends asking other runners in your community or talking to runners at your local run store to find the best routes in your area.

“Every city I’ve been to or coached in during the winter has had some hidden gem that’s plowed for some reason,” Stachel says. This might be a municipal building, a local mall, hospital, or other parking lots.

“Those little tips and tricks can make it all the more fun,” he adds.becomes your armor for bracing cold winter runs. “If you’re out there and you’re underdressed, you’re miserable the entire time. If you’re overdressed, then you’re sweating through your clothes and your heart rate’s high and then you’re frustrated,” Dell says. , which shows you how to layer based on different weather patterns.

Dell also recommends investing in a good pair of fleece-lined tights or joggers, as well as ear covers and gloves. Stachel also recommends microspikes that you can strap onto running shoes for better traction on wet or snowy surfaces. View the off-season as an opportunity to rise to another challenge, Stachel says.

“There are so many times that as athletes, we feel hardcore for doing things. You could probably figure out a way to feel really hardcore for navigating a crazy winter or running,” he says, noting that a sense of empowerment comes from training through a season that many people don’t train through. , it just changes how you collect it,” says Stachel. You might spend more time hacking your training and moving workouts indoors, or bundling up to run outside.

By spring, you can expect an “epic” racing season that feels rewarding and full of satisfaction because of all the hard work you put in during winter months, Stachel notes. Then, you will likely find the urge to continue training every winter because you know you’ll feel rewarded when the spring comes and you’re much closer to hitting your paces and PRs.in July 2024.

She previously coached high school girls cross country and currently competes in seasonal races, with more than six years of distance training and an affinity for weightlifting. You can find her wearing purple, baking cupcakes, and visiting her local farmers market.