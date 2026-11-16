These 4 Hot Historical Spies Unfortunately Would Have 100% Made Me Give Up My State Secrets

They can have whateeeeeever information they want.

As a Resident Writer here at BuzzFeed, I cover topics like politics, weird history, tech, trending viral stories, and other various corners of the internet.on Sunday that he had been cheating on his wife with a businesswoman who just so happens to be suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for China.

Huang has now, she certainly wouldn't be the first hot spy that ever existed. Here are four historical sexy spies who could DEFINITELY have gotten allllllll of my trade secrets:and joined the Army in 1941. While training in Scotland, he broke his ankle during a parachute jump and was sent back to the US. After he recovered, he decided to enlist in the Marines under the name"John Hamilton" to hide his former Hollywood fame.

Also read Netflix Removes Historical Epic The Last Kingdom From Platform This December

Using some former connections, he joined the OSS, or the, during the war, Hayden made contact with future Yugoslav President Marshal Josip Broz Tito’s communist rebels, dropped off supplies, and conducted reconnaissance of German landing forces to gauge their strengths. , she became"one of the most popular music-hall entertainers in France...where she created a sensation by dancing seminude in a G-string ornamented with bananas.

" She became a French citizen in 1937. , during World War II, she worked"for the French Resistance, at times smuggling messages hidden in her sheet music and even in her underwear.

Advertisement

" She was later awarded two of France’s highest military honors.to become an integral part of naval intelligence. He was instrumental in creating multiple special forces teams that stole records and information from the Germans. After the war, Fleming began writing novels, creating the character James Bond. He wrote 14 novels in total before his death in 1964.who moved to the United States to pursue her acting career in the 1930s.

She eventually became a US citizen in 1939.reported that files released by the FBI in 2002 show that J. Edgar Hoover believed Dietrich to be a Nazi spy, and she"offered to prove her loyalty to the United States by becoming a spy for the country in February 1944.

" She then collected"'observations about subversive activities in Europe' while on trips to the front to entertain the troops. "