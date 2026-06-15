These 39 Fails From Last Week Made Me Laugh So Hard I'm STILL Trying To Catch My Breath

I've never seen a kiwi described in that way, and now I'm scared.

As a Resident Writer here at BuzzFeed, I cover topics like politics, weird history, tech, trending viral stories, and other various corners of the internet.

Sorry to be the one to tell you this, but...it's Monday again. I'm doing my best to get rid of this weekday once and for all, but it'sa stubborn little bugger. And speaking of bugs, I've got a brand-new idea: I'm currently gathering a crack team of scientists to determine which chemicals will destroy calendars and dates so we can formulate a"Monday-Away" spray!

In the meantime, at least we've got these 39 fails from last week to get us through: Editor's Note: While we can't endorse what X has become, we can bring you the fun moments that still exist there, curated and free of the surrounding chaos. Before this gets installed, let's take a moment and think about what this might look like from either side of the corner, shall we?

“THIS ISN’T MY F—KING KID BRO”: Sorry, Sorry, Sorry, But I Simply CANNOT Stop Laughing At These Absolutely Hilarious Fails From Last Week “He... Then Informed Me That I’m 39”: Sorry, But I Simply CANNOT Stop Laughing At These Hilarious Fails From Last Week, No Matter How Hard I Try “I’m Bleeding In A Waiting Room WHILE COMPLETELY ORANGE”: Look, I’m REALLY Sorry, But It’s Impossible For Me To Stop Laughing At These 39 Hilarious Fails From Last Week





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