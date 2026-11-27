This weekend is the 10th anniversary of Museum Store Sunday. Here's a list of local museum stores to visit this holiday season or anytime of year.

Remember what it was like to go to the store? To try on clothes, smell candles, flip through books and window-shop instead of doomscrolling Amazon and questioning a product’s integrity?

In this digital age, shopping for yourself or others has become an impersonal, if convenient, ritual. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to cornucopias of unique items you can’t easily find online. These are the best places to pick up holiday gifts in Los Angeles, from an irreverent gift shop with a speakeasy-style barber shop in Hermosa Beach to a side-by-side art gallery and design-focused lifestyle shop in Glassell Park. Museums sell more than just their own merchandise.

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Whether you’re looking to decorate your home, increase your wellness, upgrade your closet, taste artisanal foods, find your next read or entertain yourself with toys, gadgets and gizmos, these 15 museum gift shops have something for everyone. No matter your level of film nerd, you’re sure to find something to enjoy at the Academy Museum Store.