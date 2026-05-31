Thermal Drone Saves Missing Dog After Three Days in Searing Heat

Mountain rescue volunteers used a thermal imaging drone to locate a lost Staffordshire bull terrier in Northumberland moors, reuniting it with its owner after three days of searching in extreme temperatures.

Mountain rescue volunteers in Northumberland stepped beyond their usual remit of saving hikers and climbers when a local community asked for help finding a missing dog.

The seven‑year‑old black brindled Staffordshire bull terrier, known as Jock, slipped from his owner Andrew Charleton's grip during a walk on the moors near Rothbury and vanished into thick undergrowth. Andrew, 63, was still recovering from a hard‑ fought battle with head and neck cancer and relied on Jock for emotional support.

As temperatures rose into the high twenties Celsius, the owner, neighbours, farmers and gamekeepers combed the area on foot, bicycles and quad bikes, even setting up camp overnight in the hope the dog would emerge as the heat softened. After three days of exhaustive searching with little progress, the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team offered a different kind of aid.

A small thermal imaging drone was deployed at dawn, taking advantage of the cooler early‑morning air which makes body heat stand out against the cold ground. Within ten minutes the thermal camera located a heat signature tangled in dense brambles. The rescue crew carefully freed Jock, who was found hungry but otherwise unharmed, still attached to his lead.

The reunion was emotional; Andrew embraced his companion, saying the dog had never given up on him and that finding Jock alive after three days without water or food was nothing short of miraculous. Jock had been bought as a puppy to help Andrew cope with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and the community knew him well for his enthusiastic tail wag that resembled a helicopter rotor.

Andrew reflected that during the search he had walked past Jock many times, calling his name, yet the dog remained silent, likely entering a primal freeze response to hide from perceived danger. Councillor Steven Bridgett, moved by the outpouring of support, formally asked the rescue volunteers-normally funded by public donations and dedicated to locating missing people on the remote fells-to join the effort.

The team, comprising drone pilot Carl Hamilton, rescue operative Karl Wait and duty controller Andrew Miller, flew the drone from a position close to Jock's last known location. Their spokesperson, Will Close‑Ash, explained that the drone's effectiveness depended on the cooler hours, when the temperature differential between the animal and its surroundings is greatest. The operation demonstrated how specialized equipment and skilled volunteers can be repurposed to aid in pet rescues, especially in extreme weather conditions.

Jock is now back exploring the moors, this time wearing a collar fitted with a tracker to prevent future disappearances. The story has resonated widely as a testament to human‑animal bonds, community solidarity and the adaptability of rescue services in the face of unexpected challenges





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