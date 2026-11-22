Former Prime Minister Theresa May warns Labour's Andy Burnham against reopening Brexit negotiations, citing past chaos. Tony Blair adds conditions regarding technology innovation.

Ed Miliband has officially confirmed that the Labour Party intends to force a new agreement to rejoin the European Union, directly overriding recent concessions made by Shadow Brexit Secretary Andy Burnham. This declaration marks a significant escalation in the party's internal conflict over its post- Brexit strategy and signals a clear intent to reignite the political debate that former Prime Minister Theresa May has fiercely warned against.

Miliband's intervention comes immediately after Burnham announced a strategic reset with EU leaders during a summit in Brussels on Friday. While Burnham hinted that a commitment to rejoining could be included in Labour's next election manifesto, he also reportedly agreed to a controversial arrangement regarding £500 million in student fees. Miliband has now branded this specific element of Burnham's approach as naive, suggesting the Shadow Brexit Secretary will ultimately cave to pressure from the party's core membership and left-wing MPs.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Pressure Over EU Tuition Fee Demand in Brexit Deal

The confirmation from the former Energy Secretary intensifies the disquiet already present within the Labour Cabinet and among its broader parliamentary group. Burnham's proposals have caused significant consternation among Members of Parliament who fear that reopening the Brexit issue will trigger another divisive national ballot. This internal strife highlights the deep divisions over the UK's relationship with Europe, with some leaders advocating for a fresh mandate while others argue the matter is settled.

Theresa May has strongly condemned the renewed push to rejoin, urging Burnham to accept the reality of the 2016 referendum result. In an interview with the BBC, the former Prime Minister described herself as aghast at the prospect of dedicating government resources to negotiations with the bloc again. She emphasized that the country voted decisively for Brexit and that the process must be accepted as complete to ensure national stability.

Advertisement

May drew heavily on her own traumatic experience in Downing Street, noting that her premiership was effectively destroyed by internal rows over the exit deal. She detailed the intense negotiations that consumed countless hours from the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and civil servants. According to May, delivering on the referendum result required hard negotiation and repeating this process would be detrimental to the UK's economic and security interests.

The former Prime Minister expressed particular concern over the political messaging surrounding a potential rejoin campaign. She warned that treating voters as if they needed to be pat on the head for making the wrong decision would backfire politically. May stressed that suggesting the British public got the vote wrong and should have another go would cause significant fury across the populace.

David Cameron, who led the Remain campaign in the 2016 referendum, has also joined the chorus of voices cautioning against a hasty return. Although Cameron continues to believe that leaving was a mistake, he highlighted that the landscape has changed significantly over the last decade. He stated he could not argue that rejoining is a good idea if Europe moves in the wrong direction regarding technology innovation.

Cameron warned that Britain should be prepared to walk away from negotiations if EU policies undermine the technology sector amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. His stance mirrors that of Tony Blair, who has tempered his enthusiasm for rejoining by conditioning any return on Europe demonstrating a willingness to embrace technological progress. Blair previously supported the Remain campaign but now believes a reformed bloc must align with future technological advancements.

The conflicting messages from these senior Labour figures and former Conservative leaders underscore the precarious position Burnham finds himself in. While the Labour leader's strategic shift has delighted many of his Members of Parliament who supported remaining in the EU during the previous referendum, it has simultaneously created disquiet in the Cabinet. The interventions suggest that reopening the Brexit debate carries significant risks for national unity and policy focus.

Advertisement

Miliband's explicit threat to override Burnham's fee concessions indicates that the Shadow Brexit Secretary may not have full control over the party's direction. With the next election approaching, Labour must balance the desires of its pro-Remain members with the broader political sentiment that the Brexit issue is settled. The push to rejoin the EU risks triggering another national ballot, which May argued would infuriate voters who feel the matter is resolved.

As the government considers its stance for the next election, the interventions by May, Blair, and Cameron suggest a unified front against reopening old wounds. They argue that the nation should focus on ensuring the UK remains strong economically and in security terms rather than engaging in further political battles. The consensus among these former leaders is that accepting the current reality and moving on is the only path forward.

The situation remains volatile as Labour navigates the complex task of defining its post-Brexit identity. Burnham's call for European leaders to brainstorm with him about the future relationship seems to be clashing with the more hardline positions held by figures like Miliband and the historical warnings from May. This internal tug-of-war threatens to distract from other pressing policy areas and could potentially alienate moderate voters.

Ultimately, the party faces a critical juncture where it must decide whether to fully embrace the Brexit settlement or attempt to overturn it. The interventions from the past and present leadership suggest that the latter option carries substantial political risks. With the public sentiment seemingly settled on the matter, any move to reignite the debate could prove costly for Labour in the upcoming electoral cycle.