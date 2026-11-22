Former PM Theresa May warns Andy Burnham against reopening EU negotiations, citing the 2016 vote and government exhaustion. Tony Blair adds conditions regarding tech innovation.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a stern warning to Labour Leader Andy Burnham, urging him to abandon plans to renegotiate the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. May argued that such a move would only plunge the nation back into political chaos and reignite the divisive conflicts that defined her own time in office. She emphasized that the country had already voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum and insisted that the government must accept this democratic result rather than attempting to reverse it.

May Warns Against Renewed Brexit Negotiations

Theresa May stated she was aghast at the prospect of dedicating the entirety of the government's resources to new negotiations with the bloc. She recalled the immense strain that Brexit talks placed on all levels of government, from the Prime Minister down to civil servants. According to May, securing favorable terms requires significant hours of negotiation across the whole of government, a process she believes the nation can no longer sustain. She told the BBC that her message to Burnham was to simply accept that Brexit is done and move on to other priorities.

Also read Andy Burnham Signs Brexit Alignment Deal with EU in Brussels

May further criticized the idea of holding another national ballot to decide the issue. She suggested that telling voters they got it wrong in the past would cause immense fury among the public. She described the approach as paternalistic, akin to patting people on the head and telling them they should have voted differently. Instead, she argued that the focus should remain on making the UK stronger economically, in security terms, and in creating opportunities for its citizens.

Burnham Seeks Reset With Brussels Leaders

The intervention by the former Conservative leader came shortly after Andy Burnham announced a new reset in relations with the European Union at a summit in Brussels on Friday. Burnham has hinted that a commitment to potentially rejoin the EU could be included in the Labour Party's next election manifesto. This stance has delighted many of his Members of Parliament who supported the Remain campaign, but it has also caused significant consternation and disquiet within his own Cabinet.

Advertisement

During the summit, Burnham called on European leaders to brainstorm with him about the future of the relationship. Despite being seemingly forced into making major concessions, he pushed for a renewed dialogue that would redefine the United Kingdom's position in Europe. His approach marks a significant shift in tone, aiming to bridge the gap left by the previous administration's hardline exit strategy.

Other Leaders Weigh In on Rejoining EU

Labour's Tony Blair has also weighed in on the debate, tempering his own enthusiasm for an immediate return to the European Union. Blair argued that the United Kingdom should only consider rejoining if it demonstrates a strong willingness to embrace technology innovation. He noted that the landscape has changed significantly over the last ten years, particularly with the emergence of artificial intelligence and new technological demands.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who led the Remain campaign in the 2016 referendum, also urged Burnham not to reopen the Brexit issue. While Blair acknowledged that Brexit was a real mistake, he cautioned that rejoining might not be a good idea if Europe moves in the wrong direction regarding technology. Blair stated that the UK needed to be prepared to walk away from any negotiation if the EU risked undermining the domestic tech sector through misaligned policies.

Impact On Labour And Future Government Strategy

The differing views among senior political figures highlight the complex challenge facing the Labour Party as it considers its stance on Europe. With Burnham pushing for a reset and May and Cameron advocating for acceptance of the current status quo, the party must navigate these competing interests carefully. The debate underscores the deep divisions that remain within British politics regarding the country's relationship with its continental neighbors.

Advertisement

As Burnham continues to engage with European leaders, the domestic political fallout from his strategy is likely to intensify. The government's ability to present a unified front will be tested, especially as public opinion on Brexit remains a potent and volatile force. The coming months will reveal whether Labour can reconcile these internal differences and craft a coherent strategy that appeals to a broad spectrum of voters.